Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has organised ‘The Education Technology trends in India – Vision 2025’ in a hybrid mode on Thursday to discuss the Future of Hybrid Education – The Teaching, Learning & Assessment perspective (Both School & Higher Education Institutes) and role of EdTech in sustainable development and sustainability within the education system, moreover a scope for innovation & entrepreneurship development. The esteemed dignitaries H.E. Nick Low, British Deputy High Commissioner, Kolkata, Dr. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Prof. Suranjan Das, Vice Chancellor, Jadavpur University, Prof. Saikat Maitra, Vice Chancellor, MAKAUT and Satyam Roychowdhury, Chairman , ICC National Expert Committee on Higher Education & Training, Chancellor,Sister Nivedita University were present to name a few.

The world of technology is changing and improvising at a fast rate and it’s really the need of the hour that we keep up with that pace. Technology has become an integral part of our lives, especially after the pandemic and the desired change and utilisation of it has come earlier than expected and more so it has changed the dynamic of education throughout the world. Education technology incorporates technology into education with ease and after realising its potential we must say that the future of education is indeed hybrid. The way things were taught till now is gradually becoming extinct and new methods of teaching are being considered. There is a wide scope here ranging from giving students gadgets to learning from creating interactive educational apps and a lot of other stuff in between. Students will definitely find it interesting as they are familiar with using technology nowadays.

Dr. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) commented, “Education technology has helped Indian students in bringing in various positive changes which were not imagined before within a short span of time. But here education should be of utmost importance to help students be skill oriented, knowable and job-ready for the market. This is where the technology should bring in to elevate the desired change to utilise Ed-tech to its full potential. Higher education throughout India has immense potential to expand its horizons with the help of technology and we must execute the ways of it.”

H.E. Nick Low, British Deputy High Commissioner, Kolkata rightly said, “Teachers in the society have played a huge role in elevating the pattern of learning among students from textbooks to technology-based learning. The government has rightly appreciated their effort in doing so which boosts the morale of the entire academic foundation. Edtech companies might play a huge role in implementing an advanced mode of learning by not replacing the textbooks but a well-executed amalgamation of them.”