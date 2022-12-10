Saturday, December 10, 2022
The End of The Story for Cristiano Ronaldo

The question that is currently rising among the fans is why Ronaldo did not start the game against Morocco.

The End of The Story for Cristiano Ronaldo. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: This FIFA World Cup has had a number of setbacks up to this point.Another came just now, when Morocco defeated Portugal 1-0 in the third quarterfinal. It has been a huge setback for the Portuguese side.

Cristiano did not start the game, but he was subbed off in the second half. It was the last match of football for the Portuguese legend. Ronaldo was absolutely shattered after the game and was left in tears.

Morocco has reached the quarterfinals and has put up a sensational performance in this World Cup. From Hakimi to Ziyech, the teams performances have been wonderful in this World Cup. They are currently the only African team left in this World Cup and have reached the semifinals.

(Written by Aviral Shukla)




Published Date: December 10, 2022 11:21 PM IST





Source link

