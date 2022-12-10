The question that is currently rising among the fans is why Ronaldo did not start the game against Morocco.

The End of The Story for Cristiano Ronaldo. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: This FIFA World Cup has had a number of setbacks up to this point.Another came just now, when Morocco defeated Portugal 1-0 in the third quarterfinal. It has been a huge setback for the Portuguese side.

Cristiano did not start the game, but he was subbed off in the second half. It was the last match of football for the Portuguese legend. Ronaldo was absolutely shattered after the game and was left in tears.

It’s the end for Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup. The Portuguese leaves the pitch in tears on his last appearance ever in the World Cup. #Ronaldo #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/fWLC6YN0Wj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 10, 2022

Thank you to the GOAT @Cristiano for regaling us with your genius for so many World Cups! #Ronaldo #CristianoRonaldo #CR7 pic.twitter.com/MiRoBjxxNA — Tejas Mehta (@itejasmehta) December 10, 2022

As unbelievable as his career was, as unbelievable as he has been. Against all the unreal hatred, the criticism, the false allegations, thank you for being Cristiano Ronaldo all your career. Always, and forever, Viva Ronaldo!❤️ pic.twitter.com/IMgMosh8LY — å. (@amaanseven) December 10, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo placed Portugal on the world map once again, we’re indebted and we loved watching you. There will never be another Cristiano ♥️ #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/4CovQRCySE — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 10, 2022

The question that is currently rising among the fans is why Ronaldo did not start the game against Morocco.

Morocco has reached the quarterfinals and has put up a sensational performance in this World Cup. From Hakimi to Ziyech, the teams performances have been wonderful in this World Cup. They are currently the only African team left in this World Cup and have reached the semifinals.

