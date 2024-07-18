The Famous Emirati Illusionist, Moein Al Bastaki, Returns to Kandima Maldives for a “Tropical Summer Kamp”, Bringing Magic to Families

Renowned Emirati magician and illusionist, Moein Al Bastaki, is set to dazzle audiences once again at Kandima Maldives’ Tropical Kandima Maldives, following his magical performance during Eid Al Fitr earlier this year. The Tropical Summer Kamp, tailored for families, promises an enchanting experience from August 5th to 9th, 2024.

During this immersive event, parents and kids alike will have the opportunity to unleash their inner magician and learn the secrets of magic from one of the best in the business along with getting certified by him. Moein Al Bastaki will be personally guiding participants through the art of illusion, teaching them his most captivating tricks. Moreover, families will have the unique chance to assist Moein and showcase their newfound magic prowess at the end of the Kamp during the grand finale stage show live.

Commenting on the event, Althaf Mohamed Ali, COO of Pulse Hotels & Resorts, said, “Were thrilled to welcome back Moein Al Bastaki to Kandima for our Tropical Summer Kamp. His previous performance left audiences spellbound, and we are confident that this event will be equally magical. Its a fantastic opportunity for families to bond and create unforgettable memories together.”

Participants will delve into the world of magic, mastering famous tricks such as Magical Hand Shuffle, Best Money Trick, Mind Reading Card Trick etc. Through hands-on workshops and interactive sessions, Kandima guests will develop their skills and creativity, creating unforgettable memories together.

In addition to these magical experiences, families will have the opportunity to bond over a diverse range of activities organised during the Tropical Summer Kamp. Kandima boasts one of the largest kids clubs in the Maldives, Kandiland, offering a plethora of new adventure-filled games tailored for children of all ages. From Cooking Classes to Art Sessions at KULA Art Studio, and from Beach Bootcamp with Aqua Yoga to Pilates, to the exhilarating aquatic adventures at Aquaholics – theres something for everyone. For those seeking relaxation, Kandima’s esKape spa offers pure bliss where parents and children can indulge in spa treatments. Each day at the Tropical Summer Kamp is unique in its own way with a diverse activity schedule.

Kandima is offering an exclusive tropiKal escape this summer with up to 60% off on stays until September 30, 2024. Plus, kids under 6 years of age stay free! For stays up to 4 nights or more, enjoy 50% off Return Domestic Transfers. To secure your spot at Kandimas Tropical Summer Kamp and embark on a magical journey with Moein Al Bastaki, visit www.kandima.com.

About Moein Al Bastaki

Moein Al Bastaki is the best-known stage illusionist, mentalist and close-up magician in the Arab World. Residing in Dubai but performing both countrywide and internationally, Moein’s talent and dedication has placed him as one of the most respected performers in his field in the Middle East. Specialising in illusions and mentalism, Moein has introduced numerous new illusions to the Arab world and is continually identifying and creating new tricks to astound his audiences. Armed with his elegant charm and sophisticated sense of humour, he never fails to leave every single spectator gasping in disbelief at his mastery of this fascinating art. Moein has appeared on many TV shows including MBC and Dubai One and has performed for several high-profile Arab and International celebrities over recent years including John Travolta, Mike Tyson and John Cena.

About Kandima Maldives

This game-changing resort is an affordable lifestyle destination. Kandima Maldives is smart, playful, rooted, and responsible. This 3-kilometre resort is a place with an authentic Maldivian soul. It is all about genuine hospitality with a human touch and innovative solutions that make use of the latest technology. Kandima Maldives is part of the hospitality group Pulse Hotels & Resorts and caters for guests of all ages: families, couples, groups of friends and honeymooners. Whether you seek relaxation, both aquatic and island adventures, well-being, fitness or just family time, this 270-room beach resort has something for everybody. With one of the longest outdoor pools in the Maldives, a football pitch, tennis, and volleyball courts, Aquaholics water sports and dive center, Kula art studio and many more, there is plenty to keep everyone occupied. For more details, please visit our website – www.kandima.com, or follow us on – Instagram @kandima_maldives, Facebook @kandima.maldives and Twitter @kandimamaldives

About Pulse Hotels & Resorts

Established in 2015, Pulse Hotels and Resorts is an umbrella brand for a range of innovative and contemporary hotels and resorts that are being built upon their core philosophy of being smart, playful, rooted, and responsible. Creators of extraordinary experiences, the company uses commercial and innovative thinking to develop hotels, resorts and properties that are intelligent, inspiring and delightful.