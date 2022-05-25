By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Produced by Ajay Kumar Singh and Rakhi Singh and presented by Lovely World Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., “Anterdrishti”, a revenge thriller which is the directorial debut of the famous Bollywood cinematographer Kabir Lal, had its gala First Look launch at Kolkata recently.

This movie, a remake of the Spanish blockbuster “Julia’s Eyes”, has been made in four languages which are Bengali, Marathi, Telugu and Tamil. The Marathi version titled “Adrushya” stars Manjari Fadnnis. The Tamil version- “Un Paarvaiyil”, stars Gayathri Shankar, and the Telugu version, “Agochara”, stars Esha Chawala.

Bengali version”Anterdrishti” stars Rituparna Sengupta, Indrajit Chakrabarti, Sean Bannerjee, Santona Basu and Riteish Deshmukh.

The story of the film is about two sisters. Rangana, a visually challenged woman commits suicide under questionable circumstances, which her twin sister Kangana believes to be a murder. Against her husband’s will, how Kangana, with her inner sight, goes on to unravel the murder mystery behind the death of her sister is the storyline.

Rituparna plays a double role in the movie and Indrajit Chakrabarti plays her husband. Sean Bannerjee, the grandson of Supriya Devi plays a negative character of Sujoy in the film and Riteish Deshmukh plays a cameo as Kartik Joshi.

“Anterdrishti” has been shot in picturesque locations of Singapore, Uttarakhand and Mumbai and is awaiting an end July release.