Saturday, December 10, 2022
The GOAT Lionel Messi Clashed Gabriel Batistuta To Score In A Single World Cup

Messi is undeniably one of the biggest Argentines after Diego Maradona to gain that much fame across the globe.

The GOAT Lionel Messi clashed Gabriel Batistuta To Score In A Single World Cup. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Lionel Messi, the current captain of the National Football Team of Argentina, which is currently playing in the FIFA World Cup 2022 and has defeated Croatia in the penalty shootouts of the 2nd quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup 2022, has clashed with Gabriel Batistuta to be the highest scorer in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Messi is undeniably one of the biggest Argentines after Diego Maradona to gain that much fame across the globe. Lionel Messi is also having a flawless season in his club career, as the trio of Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe at PSG are currently having a blast.

Argentina will face a colossus in the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals. According to various reports, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, PSG’s de facto controller, stated that the club’s contract with Lionel Messi will be extended until 2024.

