InternationalNational

The Government’s Commitment to Skill Development is a Welcome Move, Says Vikram Vuppala, Founder & Group CEO, NephroPlus

July 24, 2024
0 83 1 minute read

The 2024-25 Union Budget has emphasized on a comprehensive roadmap towards achieving Viksit Bharat by focusing on critical sectors like agriculture, employment, skilling, and MSMEs. Key initiatives include promoting vegetable production through cooperatives and start-ups, releasing new high-yield crop varieties. Employment schemes aim to increase workforce participation, particularly among women, with incentives for new hires and skilling programs for youth. The budget also enhances credit support for MSMEs and allocates Rs. 11,11,111 crore for infrastructure, emphasizing energy security and innovation to foster inclusive and sustainable growth. This budget reflects a strategic approach to inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Vikram Vuppala, Founder & Group CEO, NephroPlus – Asias Largest Dialysis Centre Network

Vikram Vuppala, Founder & Group CEO, NephroPlus – Asias Largest Dialysis Centre Network said, “We were hoping that the healthcare sector would be granted infrastructure status in this budget along with an increase in healthcare expenditure which is less than 2.5% of GDP. But we welcome the governments commitment to skill development, with a promise to upskill 20 lakh youth over the next five years and a months wage for new hires. This initiative will significantly boost employability and address the skill gap in various sectors.”

NephroPlus operates 400+ dialysis clinics in more than 230+ cities across 4 countries and is known for its quality focus and patient-centricity. The company was established 14 years back with a vision to enable people on dialysis across the world to lead long, happy, and productive lives. The company treats ~28,000 patients per month.

For further information www.NephroPlus.com.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

July 24, 2024
0 83 1 minute read

Related Articles

GREBA Awards Honoured MANA Skanda’s ‘The Right Life’ with Integrated Township Award

July 24, 2024

Seafood Expo Asia’s 2024 Conference Program

July 24, 2024

Overseas Education Loans of up to Rs. 1.5 Crores Available on Bajaj Markets

July 24, 2024

Healerji Launches Groundbreaking Platform for Holistic Healing and Wellness

July 24, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow