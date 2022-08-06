The Great India Run Flags-off from Srinagar

829 KM relay-run from Lal Chowk, Srinagar to New Delhi

Run to carry national flag in support of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

Flag-off done by L-G J&K Manoj Sinha

Rajya Sabha MP Kartik Sharma wishes Tiranga carrying runners

PT Usha & other sporting legends to take part during run

Indians from all across the country & all walks-of-life participating

The Great India Run has been flagged-off from the iconic Lal Chowk in Srinagar this evening. The relay-run will cover 829 kilometers across 4 states from Srinagar to New Delhi from August 5 to August 15. The run celebrates the 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. An initiative of iTV & iTV Foundation, the run builds on the success of the first chapter of the Great India Run held in 2016.

The Great India Run Flags-off Ceremony

The Flag-off in Srinagar was done by Shri Manoj Sinha, L-G J&K and Shri Kartik Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP from Lal Chowk, Srinagar. In support of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the L-G handed the lead runner a national flag after unfurling it at the venue. The first leg of the run is being led by Arun Bhardwaj, an Ultra-marathon runner.

At the Flag-off, LG Manoj Sinha praised the runners and wished them all the best.

Rajya Sabha MP Kartik Sharma paid tribute to the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign and encouraged people from all over the country to come and join the run during its various legs. “Im thrilled to be here at Lal Chowk with the Honble LG Manoj Sinha ji to witness the Great India Run Flag Off. This run is being dedicated to the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to mark our Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. My best wishes to all the hundreds of runners who will be running for India and encourage all fellow Indians to take part in mini-runs during the various legs. It is a tribute to the J&K establishment, central forces, police and Indian Army that such an event can take place in Lal Chowk. It shows the hope of the future that a New India represents. Im looking forward to seeing the runners carrying the Indian flag all over the country and play their part in making the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign a success,” he said.

The run venue was decorated with 75 Indian tricolours to mark 75 years of Independence. The route covers Banihal, Patnitop, Mansar Lake, Dinanagar, Hoshiarpur, Rupnagar, Ambala Cantt. finally culminating in Delhi on August 15. Full details of the route are available at the twitter handle @TGIR2022. Daily coverage of the run will also be visible on national TV and the national press.

Some of Indias most iconic sports legends including PT Usha, Queen of Track & Field, Anju Bobby George, World Championship Medalist, Vikas Krishan, Asian Gold Medalist, Manu Bhaker, Commonwealth Gold Medalist, Sunita Godara, Asian Marathon Champion, Zeeshan Ali, National Team Tennis Coach, Rohit Rajpal, India Davis Cup Captain, Aditya Khanna, Indian Davis Cup Player, Yuki Bhambri, Junior Australian Open Winner, Prerna Bhambri, Indian Tennis Player, Aman Dahiya, Indian Tennis Player, Riya Sachdeva, Indian Tennis Player, Ashish Khanna, Indian Tennis Player, Akhil Kumar, Commonwealth Champion, Kuldeep Malik, Wrestling Coach, Shamresh Jung, Commonwealth Champion, Arjun Babuta, Shooting WC Winner, Digvijay Pratap Singh, Indian Tennis Player, Madan Lal, Former Indian Cricketer, Saba Karim, Former Indian Cricketer and Reetinder Singh Sodhi, Former Indian Cricketer will be part-taking in the various legs.

The culmination ceremony will be held in New Delhi on August 15th with Union Minister Jitendra Singh as Chief Guest.