HAL’s Broken Promises: The IAF’s Struggle with an Unreliable Defense Supplier

The delays have led to the retirement of many old Soviet-era planes, leaving them without enough new replacements.

(Image: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi: India’s air force is currently facing its lowest strength ever, causing concerns about the country’s readiness for potential conflicts with Pakistan and China. Delays in producing new fighter jets are making it harder to replace the ageing aircraft in the fleet, adding to the problem.

The Indian Air Force now has only 31 squadrons, much fewer than the approved strength of 42. This is the lowest number of squadrons since the war with Pakistan nearly 60 years ago.

According to SCMP, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh recently made headlines by declaring that the Air Force would continue to fight with “whatever we have.” However, his determined statement comes at a time when concerns are growing over delays in the production of India’s Tejas light combat aircraft.

Singh explained earlier this month that bringing in new aircraft takes time, not only for buying them but also for training pilots and setting up the necessary operational support. He emphasized that keeping the number of squadrons above 30 is essential. He also suggested that private companies should collaborate with the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to speed up the production of new aircraft.

Defense experts shared Singh’s concerns, pointing out that India’s current fleet size creates a strategic weakness, especially if the country faces a two-front war with both Pakistan and China at the same time.

Ashok Mehta, an independent defense analyst, explained to SCMP that Pakistan and China together pose a combined threat. He mentioned that India’s current squadron strength is insufficient to engage both countries simultaneously in a conflict. With just 31 squadrons, our current strength only allows us to defend against attacks, but it isn’t strong enough to actively discourage or prevent potential threats from China.

In March, New Delhi approved an ambitious project to develop India’s own fifth-generation stealth fighter, called the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft. This initiative aims to place India among a small group of countries, such as the US and China, that have this advanced technology.

India currently holds an advantage over its neighbor and rival Pakistan with a fleet of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France. However, this edge could shrink if Pakistan manages to acquire Chinese-made stealth fighters like the J-31, which is built to rival the American F-35. Earlier this year, Pakistan hinted that it was planning to make this purchase.

Reports say that China already has around 250 J-20 stealth fighter jets and is expected to grow its fleet even more by the time India’s first fifth-generation prototype is ready to fly in 2027-28.

Despite spending a decade trying to strengthen its defense industry through the Make in India initiative and other programs, India is still the world’s largest importer of weapons. Between 2019 and 2023, it made up 9.8% of global arms imports, according to The Economic Times.

The policy has helped increase India’s defense exports and lowered its dependence on imports. However, it has also been criticized for causing delays in getting advanced weapons.

Mehta said the focus on Make in India is still a topic of debate, explaining that it may take another 20 years to fully achieve its goals. However, he noted that private companies are now involved in defense production, including the aviation sector.

Manoj Joshi, a security and international relations expert at the Observer Research Foundation, said that the government understood that relying only on local production would not be enough to maintain a strong defense.

He told This Week in Asia that partnerships with companies like GE Aerospace from the US and Safran from France are being explored to bring in design and technology for India’s fifth-generation fighter program.

The Indian Air Force will receive 16 Tejas LCA Mk-1A jets by March 2025 to replace its old MiG-21 fighter planes.

The new aircraft will strengthen the air force’s shrinking fleet, especially with two squadrons of old MiG-21 fighters set to retire in 2025, followed by two squadrons of British-made Jaguar jets, which will be phased out by 2030.

In April, the defense ministry announced a plan to buy 97 more LCA Mk-1A jets. HAL also signed a deal with GE to manufacture 99 powerful F414 engines for the advanced Tejas LCA Mk-2.

Complacency in Conflict

Experts and industry insiders are urging India to speed up the development of advanced weapons technology.

As India moves away from relying on Russian military equipment, it is now focusing on getting technology from Western partners. The goal is to control costs and reduce the risks linked to supply chains.

To achieve this, India’s Tata Group has teamed up with US companies like Lockheed Martin and Boeing to manufacture parts for the C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft and fuselages for Apache attack helicopters.

Salil Gupte, president of Boeing India, emphasized that US-India partnerships need to expand to include bigger projects.

“The asset-light approach is outdated,” he said at a US-India Strategic Partnership Forum session last week. “Now, you need to invest fully in long-term operational readiness. This means building a network of reliable suppliers.”

An asset-light approach refers to a business strategy where a company minimizes its ownership of physical assets, like factories or heavy equipment. Instead, it relies on partnerships, outsourcing, or leasing to meet its needs. This approach aims to reduce costs, increase flexibility, and focus more on core activities like innovation and service delivery.

Experts agree that building stronger strategic ties between the US and India is essential to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, which both countries aim to support.

Mehta said that delays in adding new aircraft show a laid-back attitude among some in India’s defense circles about the risk of conflict with China.

He pointed out that although India has the world’s third-largest military and fifth-largest economy, it spends less than 2% of its GDP on defense.

With such low investment, we will remain at 31 squadrons for a long time unless we take action to close the gap.

