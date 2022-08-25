The IMC Ladies’ Wing Celebrated 35 Glorious Years of its Women Entrepreneurs’ Exhibition on 22nd and 23rd August 2022 at Jio World Convention Centre, BKC

The 35th edition of the highly acclaimed Women Entrepreneurs’ Exhibition organised by the Ladies’ Wing of the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry opened on 22nd August, 2022 at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai.

The IMC Ladies’ Wing Exhibition Committee

This much-awaited event on Mumbai’s social calendar was back in its physical form after a two-year hiatus with renewed fervour and enthusiasm. The event presented a wide and varied canvas of exquisitely designed apparel, bespoke jewellery, lifestyle, personal care, gourmet products and home decor accessories, meticulously curated in accordance with stringent quality standards set by the IMC Ladies’ Wing Exhibition Committee. A collector’s paradise, the exhibition revealed the latest trends and styles to suit one’s home and fashion needs and witnessed a remarkable footfall of more than 18000 visitors across 2 days.

The Guest of Honours for the event were Vanathi Srinivasan, Farzana Contractor, Seema Singh and Rashmi Thackeray. An inspiring video message from the Mentor – Kokilaben Ambani; encouraging the spirit of women entrepreneurship was the highlight of the inaugural ceremony.

Participants were ably guided in their efforts by the President of the IMC Ladies’ Wing Roma Singhania, Vice President Amrita Somaiya, Chairperson of the Exhibition Committee Surbhi Ghatlia and Co-Chairperson – Parul Patel and their entire team. The magnificent decor highlighted President Roma Singhania’s chosen focus for the exhibition “Bloom and Grow“. For the very first time, the exhibition featured a “Budding Teenage Corner“, where young, teenage girls could showcase their craftsmanship. The artistic displays of the exhibition had a very Instagram worthy ambience and were themed on emphasising a spirit of growth and renewal, while underscoring the importance of nurturing young talent.

“The exhibition began 35 years ago, with only a few participants and was held at the IMC building itself. The seed that was planted 35 years ago has been nurtured and bloomed. Today we are proud to host this marquee event at the new Jio World Convention Centre, one of the most prestigious venues in the country, which is a testament to the event’s popularity. Our applications come from across India and our 270 participants have been carefully selected from a long list of applicants,” says Surbhi Ghatlia, Chairperson of the Exhibition Committee, narrating the history of this popular platform.

President Roma Singhania’s mission as she takes the helm of the IMC Ladies’ Wing, is for women to take the next big step and be entrepreneurs on the world stage. “Becoming an entrepreneur is exhilarating, empowering and liberating. Let’s salute and support the entrepreneurs finding their wings with a little help from the Ladies’ Wing,” she says. “Our theme is a reminder of the mission of the IMC Ladies Wing, and our goal is to provide the nurturing environment and guidance that will allow women entrepreneurs to bloom and grow.”