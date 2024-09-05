The Institute of Indian Foundrymen (IIF) Concludes Successful 73rd Annual General Meeting, Celebrates 75 Years of Excellence!

The Institute of Indian Foundrymen (IIF) successfully conducted its 73rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 5th September 2024 at Taj Vivanta, Kolkata. This pivotal event marked the commencement of IIF’s 75th anniversary celebrations, uniting industry leaders, members, and stakeholders to reflect on the Institute’s illustrious history and set the future course for India’s foundry industry.At the AGM, Shri Navneet Agarwal, Managing Partner of R.B. Agarwalla& Company, was appointed as the new President of IIF for the 2024-25 term, succeeding Shri D.S. Chandrashekar. The newly appointed National Office Bearers (NOB) team includesShri Navneet Agarwal – President, Shri Sushil Sharma – Vice-President (Managing Director, Shamlax Meta-Chem Pvt Ltd, Nagpur), Shri Pradeep Kumar Madhogaria – Honorary Secretary (Partner, Yashi Castings, Howrah), Shri Dinesh Gupta – Honorary Treasurer (Director, Satyakiran Engineers Pvt. Ltd., New Delhi). In his inaugural address, President Shri Navneet Agarwal introduced the theme for his term, “Engineering for a Better Tomorrow,” emphasizing the crucial role of innovation, sustainability, and collaboration in shaping the future of the foundry industry. He stated, “As we celebrate 75 years of IIF, our focus is on building a future where engineering excellence leads to better outcomes for our industry, society, and the environment.”The AGM also featured the presentation of the 2023-24 Annual Report and Financial Statements by outgoing Hon. Secretary Shri S Muthukumar and Hon. Treasurer Shri Sushil Sharma. Both the newly elected and outgoing NOB teams were felicitated, with the outgoing team being recognized for their leadership during a challenging year.As part of the 75th-anniversary celebrations, IIF launched a yearlong series of programs beginning with National Foundry Day on 17th August 2024. On this occasion, India Post released a Special Cover and My Stamp to commemorate IIF’s milestone.Looking ahead, the IIF will host its annual flagship event, the 73rd Indian Foundry Congress (IFC) alongside IFEX 2025 and Cast India Expo from February 7-9, 2025, in Kolkata. The event, themed “Casting the Future – Innovate Collaborate Perpetuate,” will be chaired by Shri Vijay Beriwal (IFC) and Shri Ravi Sehgal (IFEX). This global networking platform will offer foundry professionals, equipment manufacturers, and material suppliers an opportunity to engage with their international counterparts and explore new business prospects.The event concluded with a vote of thanks from the newly appointed Honorary Secretary, Shri Pradeep Kr Madhogaria, who expressed deep gratitude to all attendees, the outgoing leadership, and the IIF staff.About The Institute of Indian Foundrymen (IIF): Founded in 1950, the Institute of Indian Foundrymen (IIF) is India’s premier organization representing the foundry industry. Dedicated to advancing foundry technology, IIF supports its members through knowledge sharing, training, and advocacy, playing a vital role in fostering innovation and sustainability within India’s manufacturing sector.