The J. Seetharaman Memorial Concert to be Held as a Memorial of the Legendary GN

The J. Seetharaman Memorial Concert will be held on Sunday, 27th August, 2023 where Smt. Keerthi Bhat would be performing, accompanied by her husband Shri Vittalrangan on the violin and Shri NC Bharadwaj on the mridangam.

Late Shri J. Seetharaman

Late Shri J. Seetharaman was a Senior Manager with the Reserve Bank of India and a very great rasika of the Legendary GNB. Such was his devotion to Shri GNB and his music that there would be Chamber concerts at his home every year, on the 1st of May, in memory of GNB.

In his later years he became an avid fan of Sudha Raghunathan and had a large collection of her audio cassettes that he gave as gifts to anyone visiting his home.

He attended most of the concerts during the Chennai music season even when he was past his eighties.

Post his demise in 2016, his children felt that they must create a fund for the cause of music as their father was such a devoted rasika. With his deep passion to GNB’s music and later his affinity towards Sudha Ragunathan’s music, the most appropriate choice to give shape to this vision was under the Banner of Samudhaaya Foundation – Founded and run by Smt. Sudha Raghunathan

The J. Seetharaman Memorial Concert was thus conceptualized, in his Birth Centenary year – to provide a concert platform for talented young musicians on the 27th of August of every year.

The inaugural concert will be on his centenary, at 6:30 pm on 27th Aug, 2023 at the TAG Centre, Chennai. Smt. Keerthi Bhat would be performing, accompanied by her husband Shri Vittalrangan on the violin and Shri NC Bharadwaj on the mridangam.

Like this: Like Loading...