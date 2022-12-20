Screenwriter and filmmaker Saeed Akhtar Mirza calls The Kashmir Files ‘garbage’. He says the film represents only one aspect of the issue. Read on.

The Kashmir Files is ‘Garbage’, Kashmiri Pandit Issue is Not Filmmaker Saeed Akhtar Mirza

The Kashmir Files Controversy: The Kashmir Files might have set new records of Box Office success in the country but many don’t agree with its story. Screenwriter and director Saeed Akhtar Mirza thinks that the Vivek Agnihotri directorial is ‘garbage’. In his latest interaction with a daily, the filmmaker known for movies like Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho (1984), Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai (1980), and Naseem (1995) among others, said the issue of Kashmiri Pandit is real but the film made on it is not.

While speaking to Indian Express, Saeed Mirza said, “For me, The Kashmir Files is garbage. Is the Kashmiri Pandit issue garbage? No, it’s not. It’s real. Is it just Kashmiri Hindus? No.” He talked about The Kashmir Files representing only one aspect of the whole problem in the valley. The screenwriter added, “Muslims, too, are caught in an incredibly vulgar trap of the machinations of intelligence agencies, nations with so-called national interests, and paid guys from across the border, who continue to create havoc. The point is not to take sides. Be human and try to understand.”

Starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Bhasha Sumble and Mrunal Kulkarni among others, The Kashmir Files features the exodus of the Kashmir Pandits from the valley in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Recently, at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) Goa, Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid called the film ‘vulgar and propaganda’. Later, after much uproar, he issued an apology and mentioned that he didn’t want to hurt the sentiments but wanted to be the voice of those who couldn’t speak against a film in their own country.

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri has started shooting for his next film ‘The Vaccine War‘ which is slated to hit the screens on Independence Day next year. The film features India’s struggle and success in creating vaccines during the coronavirus pandemic.



