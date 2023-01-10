National

The Kashmir Files Shortlisted For Oscars 2023, Director Vivek Agnihotri Shares Information On Twitter

admin
39Views
Read Time:52 Second


Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been shortlisted among other 5 films to be sent by India to the Oscars. Director Vivek himself has given information about this by tweeting.

The Kashmiri Files Update: Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ continues to make headlines beyond the box office, almost a year after its release in March. After courting controversy at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa recently, the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been shortlisted for the Oscars. Vivek Agnihotri himself has given information about this by tweeting. This film shows the pain of Kashmiri Pandits. Watch video. 




Published Date: January 10, 2023 1:29 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories