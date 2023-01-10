The Kashmir Files Shortlisted For Oscars 2023, Director Vivek Agnihotri Shares Information On Twitter
Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been shortlisted among other 5 films to be sent by India to the Oscars. Director Vivek himself has given information about this by tweeting.
The Kashmiri Files Update: Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ continues to make headlines beyond the box office, almost a year after its release in March. After courting controversy at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa recently, the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been shortlisted for the Oscars. Vivek Agnihotri himself has given information about this by tweeting. This film shows the pain of Kashmiri Pandits. Watch video.
Published Date: January 10, 2023 1:29 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Good News For Techies TCS Makes BIG Announcement To Hire Over 1.25 Lakh Staff Soon Deets Here
[ad_1] Home BusinessGood News For Techies! TCS Makes BIG Announcement, To Hire Over 1.25 Lakh Staff Soon. Deets Here TCS...
Hrithik Roshan Birthday: 5 Times When Vikram Vedha Actor Proved That He Is a Perfect Family Man
[ad_1] Hrithik Roshan birthday: Apart from being a great actor and all the controversies surrounding him, Hrithik Roshan is a...
Travel Articles | Travel Blogs | Travel News & Information | Travel Guide
[ad_1] The room rent at Narayangiri Guest House which was Rs 750 has now been increased to Rs 1,700. Tirupati...
Twitterati Slams BCCI and Rahul Dravid As Suryakumar Yadav Misses Out In 1st ODI vs Sri Lanka
[ad_1] Here is how Twitterati reacted as Suryakumar Yadav missed the first ODI against Sri Lanka at Barsapara Cricket Stadium,...
Man Along With Wife and Son Found Dead At Their Vadodara Residence; Police Suspect Suicide
[ad_1] The bodies have been sent for postmortem and action will be taken based on the report. A man was...
Pathaan Trailer Twitter Review: Netizens Say Only Shah Rukh Khan Can Save Bollywood
[ad_1] Pathaan Trailer Twitter Reactions: Netizens Get Goosebumps After Getting a Glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham’s...
Average Rating