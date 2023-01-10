The Kashmir Files Shortlisted For Oscars 2023, Director Vivek Agnihotri Shares Information On Twitter

Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been shortlisted among other 5 films to be sent by India to the Oscars. Director Vivek himself has given information about this by tweeting.

The Kashmiri Files Update: Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ continues to make headlines beyond the box office, almost a year after its release in March. After courting controversy at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa recently, the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been shortlisted for the Oscars. Vivek Agnihotri himself has given information about this by tweeting. This film shows the pain of Kashmiri Pandits. Watch video.



