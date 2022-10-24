The King Is Back! Kohli

New Delhi: It is not easy being Virat Kohli when you are constantly compared to your own self and people around the globe want to see you at the top of your game every time you take the field. Many would agree that Virat is not as gifted as legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, yet he packs a punch above his weight. He is not a slogger, he plays conventional cricketing shorts yet he manages to match the modern-day’s cricket requirements and has maintained his numero uno position for over 15 years now.Also Read – From Having Sleepless Nights to Reigning Supreme Against Pakistan in T20 World Cup- Arshdeep Singh’s Comeback Story

Are We Witnessing Virat Kohli 2.0?

Ever since Virat returned from a break, he seems to be enjoying his cricket a lot. The fatigue is gone, smiles are back and to top it all he is scoring tonnes of runs again. The whole world seems to be in awe of Kohli after his last match heroics against Pakistan. By Virat's own admission this was the best T20 innings he ever played. Kohli scored 82 of 53 balls, remained unbeaten till the last and took India home from an impossible situation. This knock came in a World Cup game against the arch-rivals Pakistan making it even more special and memorable for the fans. We should not forget Virat's only century in the shortest format of the game which came against Afghanistan in early September. Kohli ended a 1019-day drought for his 71st international hundred with his maiden T20I ton for India in an Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match against Afghanistan in Dubai. He smashed 122 runs from just 61 balls.

What Keeps Virat Going?

Fitness is the first thing which comes to our minds when we see him play in any given match. The intensity never fades no matter what the situation is, he is always turned on. The way he runs between the wickets can give any younger cricketer a run for his money. The amount of discipline and preparation that goes into his cricket is very much visible in his batting. But the most distinctive feature of his game is he is not afraid of the BIG stage. Earlier, you had Dhoni who had nerves of steel and a calm head too, Virat while chasing seems to relish the high-pressure situation and has produced many match-winning innings in those crunch situations.

The Lean Patch And The Great Resurgence

Cricket is a great leveller. No matter who you are you will have bad days for sure. Virat also endured a very tough phase where he was seen struggling for runs. He also lost his captaincy and things looked quite grim for Kohli. He took a brief break from cricket citing mental fatigue. Ever since he came back from the break he seems to have found his mojo back. The return to form was a gradual unfolding and luckily for team India, he peaked at the right time at the World Cup.

What we witnessed on Diwali eve was nothing short of magic. India looked down and out of the match for a large part of their batting innings but it was Virat along with Hardik that kept India afloat in the difficult chase. What followed in the last three overs will never be forgotten.

To all the critics and naysayers, there is only one suggestion — Never Write Off A Legend!