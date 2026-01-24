The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata announces the launch of The Punjabi Food Festival at its open-

air restaurant, Alfresco, bringing the rich, robust flavours of Punjab to the heart of the city. Starting 13 January 2026, the festival will be available for both lunch and dinner and offers

guests an immersive culinary experience inspired by the land of five rivers. Rooted in

authenticity, the festival celebrates Punjab’s age-old culinary traditions through soulful recipes,

generous flavours, and time-honoured cooking techniques.

The specially curated menu presents a wide spectrum of vegetarian and non-vegetarian

delicacies that reflect the bold and rustic character of Punjabi cuisine. Guests can savour

tandoor specialities such as Bhatti da Murgh, Patiala Fish Tikka, Sarson Bhuna Mutton Boti,

Lasooni Jhinga, and Sarson Paneer Tikka, along with comforting shorbas including Dal Badam

Shorba and Chicken Pind da Shorba. The main course selection features iconic dishes like

Sarson da Saag, Pind ke Chole, Paneer Potala ka Khazana, Amritsari Mutton Curry, Punjabi

Murgh, and Chicken Methi Sarson ki Lagan, complemented by traditional accompaniments such

as Amritsari Kulcha, Makki ki Roti, Methi Roti, Methi Murgh Biryani, and Aloo Methi ki Tehri.

The experience concludes with classic Punjabi desserts including Gajar ka Halwa, Besan ki Barfi,

and Pinni.

Set amidst the heritage charm of the iconic hotel, The Punjabi Food Festival at Alfresco

promises an indulgent dining journey that blends nostalgia with refinement. Lalit Loyalty

members will also enjoy double points on eligible spends during the festival period.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Kamal Raza, General Manager, said, “At The Lalit, we are

committed to curating experiences that celebrate India’s diverse culinary heritage. The Punjabi

Food Festival reflects the warmth, generosity, and timeless flavours that define Punjabi

hospitality, and we look forward to welcoming our guests to this authentic celebration.”

Adding to this, Mr. Sunayan Pramanik, Executive Chef, shared, “Punjabi cuisine is bold, soulful,

and deeply rooted in tradition. For this festival, our focus has been on preserving authentic

flavours through slow cooking, tandoor techniques, and rustic preparations, ensuring each dish

delivers a true taste of Punjab.”