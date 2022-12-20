The Legend Of Bhairon Singh Rathore — Man Whose Bravery Inspired Border Movie Dies At 81

Bhairon Singh Rathore was deployed at the Longewala post in the Thar desert of Jaisalmer, commanding a small BSF unit of six to seven personnel that was accompanied by a 120 men company of the Army’s 23 Punjab regiment.

New Delhi: 1971 India-Pakistan war veteran, Bhairon Singh Rathore, whose gallant efforts in Longewala inspired Sunil Shetty’s character in the movie Border passed away at the age of 81 in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on Monday (December 19). The war hero took his last breath at AIIMS Jodhpur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders expressed grief over Rathore’s death.

“The braveheart took his last breath at AIIMS, Jodhpur, today. DG BSF and all ranks condole the passing of Naik (retd) Bhairon Singh, Sena Medal, the hero of the Longewala battle during the 1971 war. BSF salutes his intrepid bravery, courage and dedication towards his duty,” the force said in a tweet.

The Legend Of Bhairon Singh Rathore

Bhairon Singh Rathore was deployed at the Longewala post in the Thar desert of Jaisalmer, commanding a small BSF unit of six to seven personnel that was accompanied by a 120 men company of the Army’s 23 Punjab regiment. It was the bravery of these men that decimated an assaulting Pakistani brigade and tank regiment at this location on December 5, 1971. Bhairon Singh received the Sena Medal in 1972 for his heroic action. Posted with the 14th BSF battalion during the war, Bhairon Singh Rathore retired as a Naik in 1987.

PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Offer Tribute To Longewala Hero

Several top leaders including PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot offered tributes to the departed soul. PM Modi in his tweet said, “Naik (retd) Bhairon Singh Ji will be remembered for his service to our nation. He showed great courage at a crucial point in our nation’s history. Saddened by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti.”

Naik (Retd) Bhairon Singh Ji will be remembered for his service to our nation. He showed great courage at a crucial point in our nation’s history. Saddened by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 19, 2022

Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his grief at the sad demise of the war veteran. Shah, in his tweet, remembered his meeting with the war hero during his visit to Jaisalmer in December last year, saying the “tale of his bravery will keep motivating the future generations.”

पिछले वर्ष अपने जैसलमेर के प्रवास पर भैरों सिंह राठौड़ जी से भेंट हुई थी, मातृभूमि के लिए प्रेम और देशभक्ति की जो ज्वाला उनके दिल में थी वो सचमुच अद्वितीय थी। उनकी शौर्यगाथा आने वाली पीढ़ियों को प्रेरित करती रहेगी। ईश्वर उनके परिजनों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दें।

ॐ शांति शांति pic.twitter.com/Qg8KfNI54Y — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 19, 2022

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed grief over the sad demise of war.

“Deeply saddened at the demise of the brave son of Rajasthan Naik (Retd) Bhairon Singh ji, whose exemplary bravery at the Longewala post during 1971 India-Pakistan war can never be forgotten,” he said in a tweet.



