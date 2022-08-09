The Lip Balm Company Launches Jasmine-based Lip Balm to Celebrate India’s 75 Years of Independence

Priced from Rs. 555 onwards, it comes in an attractive vintage-looking wooden box.

Chennai-based The Lip Balm Company has launched a lip balm which is a modern take on the traditionally alluring scent of Jasmine flowers.The lip balm is for both men and women and has been launched to celebrate India’s 75 years of Independence.

Jasmine has always found its place in our tradition since time immemorial. Jasmine flowers are well known for their fragrance and have caused many a heart to flutter. Many women generally wear Jasmine flowers every day, especially in the evenings, as it creates a positive vibe due to its heavenly fragrance. Incidentally, the Jasmine grown in Madurai, Tamil Nadu has a GI tag and is exported to many countries.

Keeping the heritage and tradition of Tamil Nadu in mind, The Lip Balm Company created this unique lip balm that promises to provide a sensorial feast to the lips. Dubbed as the Date Night Lip Balm, this jasmine-flavoured lip balm comes under three ranges – “Levitate” to symbolize the mood-elevating feel of jasmine, “Edhazh” to denote the pure and original, completely organic jasmine butter that forms the main ingredient of the lip balm, and “Lip Bomb Bombs“, to depict the plumping qualities of this lip balm. The scent gets activated by blending or massaging the product on the lips to provide an elegant note of jasmine aroma.

“We discovered these fragrances after much research and understanding of Jasmine. We felt the launch should happen on our Independence Day as it symbolizes a fresh beginning,” said Revanth P.G., Plant Biologist, Research and Development, The Lip Balm Company.

The Jasmine lip balm comes in an attractive 5 g and 10 g. “Once again, keeping in mind the launch date and what this represents, we decided to package this in a vintage-looking jasmine printed wooden box. This box is sure to be treasured even after the lip balm has been all used up,” Revanth quipped.

The variants are priced at Rs. 555 for the 5 g and Rs. 999 for the 10 g. It is sold in the CHOSEN Store in Chennai, and one can check out the link thelipbalmco.in/collections/levitate-lipbalm/products/jasmine-lip-balm

