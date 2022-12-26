The Maharajas’ Express: A majority of us have travelled in the Indian railways. While this is common to many, have you ever wondered what a luxury train experience in India is like? Well, if this sounds uncommon to you, let us give you a glimpse of Maharaja express. Watch Video

Most Expensive Train In India: The Maharaja Express is the most luxurious and expensive train. The ticket for riding on this train can cost you more than 19 lacs. The Maharajas’ Express recreates that exclusive experience for its guests. A person can choose between four routes to travel for seven days on this train. The four journeys that one can take are The Indian Panaroma, Treasures of India, The Indian Splendour, and The Heritage Of India. Watch this video to know about this train.

Written By: Amit Kumar



