Meet Sachit Mittal: The Man Who Shaping the Future of Wedding Planning Through Innocept Studio

Delhi’s own Sachit Mittal is making waves in the wedding planning industry, known for orchestrating some of the most high-profile nuptials in the country. As the mastermind behind Innocept Studio, Sachit has been at the forefront of creating breathtaking wedding experiences that resonate with the personalities and dreams of the couples he works with. His recent success in planning the grand wedding of actor-couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda has only solidified his position as a top-tier wedding planner. He also planned the wedding of Singer Akhil Sachdeva and Honey Singh’s sister.

Sachit’s journey in the industry is marked by his ability to connect with families and translate their visions into reality. He finds immense joy in the process of turning dreams into tangible, memorable moments. “I think just watching it all come to life is my favourite part about planning. Connecting with families, finding the venue, booking everything… So, basically bringing couples’ dreams to reality and making everything fall into place with perfection is the kick I enjoy,” he shares.

Beyond wedding planning, Sachit has diversified his portfolio with various ventures that highlight his entrepreneurial spirit. He founded the Entertainment Premiere League (EPL), a sports initiative tailored to the entertainment industry. Sachit is also known for organizing large-scale concerts, including those for popular artists like B Praak. His most notable event was a concert under his venture, Degree of Sound (DOS), which featured the celebrated artist DIVINE performing for a crowd of over 10,000 at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Remarkably, this massive event was planned and executed within just seven days.

However, Sachit’s ambitions extend beyond his current success. He envisions creating a professional school dedicated to wedding planning, an idea born out of his recognition of the industry’s educational gaps. “It is one of the most exciting and rewarding things that I want to do, and make it a powerful and influential one. In this sector, people are still out of opportunities due to lack of learning and a platform to showcase their creativity,” Sachit explains. He notes that while the wedding planning industry continues to grow, there remains a lack of formal education and training that could help aspiring planners hone their skills.

Sachit’s determination to establish this school is driven by a personal passion. He views it as a significant contribution not only to his legacy but also to the future of the industry. “There is still no school that teaches you wedding planning. So, to do and be what I set out to be, no matter how long it takes, or no matter how slow I move to get there, I want to make this dream come true. This is for me and no one else,” he affirms.











