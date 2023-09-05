The MSME Promotion Council has Taken Steps to Expand its Presence in Tamil Nadu, Central Minister Shri Narayan T. Rane Expressed Confidence in the Council

MSMEPC State Council took oath, Exhibitors like SIDBI, NSIC, Central Bank of India, Khadi Industries, Coir Board, National Stock Exchange, and more.

The goal is to bring the benefits of schemes to disadvantaged entrepreneurs and revolutionize the industry with government institutions for new entrepreneurs.

The MSME Promotion Council organized the MSME Business Scale-Up Summit in Chennais Crown Plaza Hotel. During the event, all members of the Tamil Nadu team took an oath, including Tamil Nadu Chairman M. V. Chaudhary and other designatory. Entrepreneurs from Tamil Nadu and other states participated in the event, along union Minister for MSME Shri Narayan T. Rane, senior officials from MSME, NSIC, Coir Board, National Stock Exchange, Central Bank of India, Khadi Industries and others. The event aimed to create awareness on reveling schemes, benefits, privileges, by various stack holders, of the sectors such as union, state government, financial institutions, supporting government and non-government organizations etc. as well as to discuss the challenges faced on grass root level by the sector into fined adequate appropriate effective proactive measures to overcome them and let entrepreneurs flourish and contribute in the economical growth of the nation.

MSME Promotion Council Newly appointed State Council

During the event M. V. Chaudhary acknowledge Dr. E. Muthuraman, National Chairman MSME Promotion Council, and also expressed gratitude for the continuous support from honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Union Minister for MSME Shri Narayan T. Rane. During his address, Shri Rane appreciated the efforts and initiatives of the Council for promoting the MSME sector. A stated that under the visionary leadership of honorable Prime Minister his department is doing tremendous work to attain the goal of “ATMA NIRBHAR BHARAT”. Dignitaries included Vimalchand S – National Director, D. Hemamalini – National Director, M.V. Chaudhary – Chairman, Arun Suresh – Vice Chairman, Frabclin M – State Director, Vishal Kumar – State Director, Harish Ke A – State Director, M. Vasanth Rajan – State Director, Somdundaram Manikandan – State Director, Manoj Krishna – Executive Member, Reni Priya – Executive Member, Charles – Executive Member, Shiv – Executive Member, Suganti Sundar – Executive Member, Balasaranan – Executive Member, Natesh Ramasamy – Executive Member, K.S. Reddy – Executive Member, Sarguru P. Senthil Kumar – Executive Member, and others.

During the panel discussions were held with including panelist, R.S.N. Muralidharan – AGM Corporate Finance Central Bank of India, Amburaj C – DGM SIDBI, R.L. Narayanan – Vice Chairman, R. Kartik – Director Digital Transformation Deloitte, Abhishek Jain – Director NepaBooks Limited, Kumar Saurabh – Director International Brand Equity, K. Gaurav Kumar – Gaurav Kumar and Associates, and others shared their views.

Dr. Muthuraman said that MSME sector has got a tremendous room for expansion and unlimited potential for growth as well as can be beneficial to resolve the major issues like unemployment, rural economical sustainable growth. He further added that if the awareness is created on the rural block and panchayat level and the schemes and policies are being penetrated till the root level the fruits of prosperity will nurture soon.

Dr. E Muthuraman Chairman MSME Promotion Council addressing gathering along with MV Chowdhary Chairman Tamil Nadu State and Dushyant Yadav Secretary MSMEPCI

M.V Chaudhary thanked Dr. E Muthuraman for showing faith in him and giving the opportunity to serve the MSME sector of Tamil Nadu. Furthermore, chowdhary added that we need to identify the challenges faced by the MSME sector on ground and work for the solutions to overcome with the other stakeholders. He assured that his team will go to all blocks level and work proactively to cater at their best to the entrepreneurs especially in rural Tamil Nadu.

About the MSME Promotion Council

MSME Promotion Council is an associated body working for the growth and development of MSME sector in India. Primary aim is to create awareness on the policies and schemes for all the stakeholders such as MSME Ministry, Govt. of India, Various State govt departments and banks, etc. Council works on grass root level though its nationwide network spread over more than 15 states till districts with constant communication to more than 10 lakhs MSME Enterprises.

