The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranks MAHE 4th in University Category

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranked Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) 4th rank Nationally in the university category, making it one of the top 10 universities in the country. MAHE’s position moved to 4th from 6th last year, showing a consistent desire to improve and provide the best quality of education.

In overall India Rankings, MAHE has secured the position in top 20 varsities of the country standing at 14th position. Many of the constituent units of MAHE are also among the top 10 position under various disciplines. In dental category, Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal secured 2nd position, Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal stood at 8th position in pharmacy and in medical category, Kasturba Medical College, Manipal secured 9th position. Additionally, Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore stood at 11th in dental category, MAHE secured 23rd position in research, and Manipal School of Architecture and Planning, Manipal stood at 28th in Architecture.

The 9th edition of the rankings includes a total of 13 categories. The lists feature rankings of higher education institutions in subcategories, including top universities and colleges, under engineering, medical, legal, management, pharma, architecture, agriculture, and allied sector. Institutions have been ranked based on parameters such as Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practices, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity, and Perception.

Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), said, “Being included in the NIRF rankings is evidence of our steadfast dedication to academic achievement, creativity, and all-around growth. This honor is a testament to the combined efforts of our staff, teachers, and students to create a climate that promotes growth, learning, and research. We shall keep working to raise the bar for education and make significant contributions to society.”

Dr HS Ballal, Pro-Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, MAHE, says, "Moving up to 4th place in the NIRF rankings from last year's 6th position is a remarkable achievement that showcases our commitment to excellence. This progress reflects the hard work and dedication of our faculty, students, and staff in fostering an environment of academic rigor and innovation. We are proud of this accomplishment and will continue to push the boundaries to achieve even greater heights."

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Established in 1953, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is an Institution of Eminence and a Deemed to be University. With a remarkable track record in academics, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and significant contributions to research, MAHE has earned recognition and acclaim both nationally and internationally. In October 2020, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, honoured MAHE with the prestigious designation of Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University. Currently ranked fourth in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), MAHE is the preferred choice for students seeking a transformative learning experience.