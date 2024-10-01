The People Have Spoken: Fans Clamor for Gutar Gu Season 2 Release Date on Amazon MX Player

Gutar Gu, the beloved teen romance series on Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free video streaming service, captured the hearts of millions with its debut season. Now, as the buzz around Gutar Gu S2 continues to build with each passing day, the anticipation among audiences is at an all-time high, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Following the resounding success of Season 1, which followed the rollercoaster romance of Anuj and Ritu, featuring Vishesh Bansal and Ashlesha Thakur, social media is abuzz with the burning question: When will Season 2 of Gutar Gu release

Gutar Gu S2 is slated to stream exclusively on Amazon MX Player

Created and directed by Saqib Pandor, Gutar Gu has become a fan favourite, and the cliffhanger climax of Season 1 left viewers asking for more. The mounting pressure from fans has now reached a fever pitch, with hashtags trending across platforms, urging Amazon MX Player and Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor to break their silence on the upcoming season’s release date. In fact, some have taken things to the next level, with rumors surfacing about a case being filed by a frustrated fan, demanding the release of the much-anticipated season. With social media ablaze and fans growing increasingly restless, it seems the creators of Gutar Gu may have no choice but to give in to their demands.

Gutar Gu S2 is slated to stream exclusively on Amazon MX Player

Addressing the wave of excitement about the upcoming season, Karan Bedi, Director and Head of Amazon MX Player, shared, “At Amazon MX Player, our mission has always been to delight our audiences across India with engaging and high-quality content that they can enjoy for free. Gutar Gu resonated deeply with our viewers, and we are thrilled by the immense enthusiasm from our fans for the release of Season 2. Stay tuned!”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Addressing the intense buzz, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Producer, Sikhya Entertainment, commented, “I’ve never seen anything like this! Fans are knocking on our doors, flooding our inboxes, and demanding the release date of Season 2. We understand the anticipation, and are working tirelessly to ensure that Anuj and Ritu’s story returns with the same heart and authenticity that won audiences’ hearts in the first season!”

Check this out: www.youtube.com/shorts/IiVpwl12zu4

As the countdown to Gutar Gu Season 2 continues, one thing is clear: Fans are eagerly waiting, and they won’t take ‘coming soon‘ as an answer for much longer. Stay tuned for more updates on the brand-new season of Gutar Gu on Amazon MX Player, available on MX Player app, Amazon’s shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and smart TVs.