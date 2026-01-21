Leading publishers and societies join LeapSpace at launch, with 18+ million full-text research articles and books already included LONDON, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — LeapSpace™, Elsevier’s research-grade, AI-assisted workspace, is now live and available to customers. Built on the world’s most comprehensive collection of scientific content, LeapSpace helps academic and corporate researchers uncover deeper insights, accelerate innovation, and collaborate seamlessly in one secure environment. It combines multi-model responsible AI with transparency and clear trust markers, industrial-grade data privacy and security, so that every insight is explainable, traceable, and grounded in the highest-quality global science. Researchers are increasingly using AI but only 22% trust existing tools[1], with 86% saying AI can cause critical errors[2]. General-purpose AI tools are often opaque and do not include peer-reviewed content, making it difficult for researchers to assess how answers are generated or whether they can be relied upon. “LeapSpace stands apart from general AI tools as it is built on peer-reviewed scientific content and is designed to support research, not generic queries. For teams under pressure to deliver well-supported evidence, LeapSpace advances rigor and transparency by providing traceable citations in its responses,” said Victoria Ball, Associate Director, Global Library Services, at leading biopharmaceutical company Incyte. “R&D teams need quick access to verifiable scientific evidence within tight timelines and strict compliance requirements. In my early experience with LeapSpace, I’m impressed by how it helps shorten the time spent on cross-checking references for regulatory readiness and broader research needs. With clickable sources and clearly structured tables, it saves users time when sharing reports and streamlines workflows.” LeapSpace was developed and tested with the global research community and is already being used by thousands of researchers from the world’s top universities and leading R&D-driven corporations. Most comprehensive collection of trusted scientific content Elsevier is bringing together selected content from leading publishers and scholarly societies to help researchers benefit from the broadest collection of peer-reviewed science. This publisher-neutral approach allows LeapSpace to draw from a growing, unmatched body of trusted content and data:
[2] Insights 2024: Attitudes Towards AI, Elsevier. Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717688/5725617/Elsevier_Limited_Logo.jpg SOURCE Elsevier Limited
- New licensing agreements have been signed with Emerald Publishing, IOP Publishing, NEJM Group, and Sage, with more publishers set to join in the coming months. The solution displays fully referenced article extracts in its responses, linking to the article on the publisher’s platform.
- 18+ million peer-reviewed articles and books from Elsevier, and licensed subscription and open access articles from other leading publishers and societies.
- The world’s largest collection of research abstracts from Scopus (100+ million records, 7,000+ publishers).
[2] Insights 2024: Attitudes Towards AI, Elsevier. Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717688/5725617/Elsevier_Limited_Logo.jpg SOURCE Elsevier Limited
Source link
Leave a Reply