‘The Right Life’ Township by MANA & Skanda Triumphs with Mixed-Use Development Award at Asia Pacific Property Awards

The two powerhouses, MANA Projects and Skanda, joined hands to form Neobuild Ventures and is proud to announce that their flagship project The Right Life has been honoured with the prestigious Asia Pacific Property Award for Mixed-Use Development. Winning this award is a testament to the visionary planning and execution of The Right Life, setting a new benchmark for mixed-use developments in the region.

Bengalurus Largest Child-Centric Township

The Right Life stands out as Bengalurus largest child-centric township, meticulously designed to cater to the needs of families with children. The project offers a safe, engaging, and nurturing environment where children can grow and thrive. With extensive play areas, secure pedestrian zones, and top-tier educational facilities nearby, The Right Life ensures that the younger residents have access to the best resources for their development.

Innovative Mixed-Use Development

Spanning over 100 acres on Sarjapur-Varthur Road, The Right Life integrates residential, retail, and leisure spaces seamlessly. The township includes premium 3 and 3.5 BHK residential buildings set amidst lush greenery, with an impressive 84% open area, a high street retail zone featuring high-end brands, and a 60-acre leisure area equipped with lifestyle amenities and sports facilities. This thoughtful integration of various elements provides a holistic living experience for residents, combining convenience with luxury. The premium residences span over 1800 Sq. Ft. Phase 1 alone dedicates 31+ acres to creating an unparalleled living experience.

The mixed-use development aspect shines through in The Right Lifes comprehensive approach. Plans are in place for a high-end retail plaza featuring international brands, a gourmet boulevard with diverse dining options, and state-of-the-art office spaces for the modern professional. Entertainment options, including a multiplex and family entertainment zones, are in the pipeline, creating a truly self-sustained community.

Strategic Location and Connectivity

The Right Life is strategically located in Bengaluru’s Golden Triangle , at the heart of the citys thriving IT corridor. It is well-connected to key IT hubs such as Whitefield, Electronic City, and Sarjapur, making it an ideal choice for professionals. The township is surrounded by over 23 international schools, ensuring that residents have access to world-class education for their children. Additionally, its proximity to major highways and public transport facilities guarantees seamless connectivity to the rest of the city.

Child-Centric Design: The Core of Innovation

At the heart of The Right Lifes design philosophy is a commitment to child development. The township boasts space-inspired play zones that spark imagination, a kids pool with cascade features for aquatic adventures, and educational spaces like star-gazing decks and musical areas that blend learning with fun. Safety is paramount, with dedicated no-vehicle zones ensuring worry-free playtime for the little ones.

Comprehensive Sports and Wellness Facilities

The Right Life places a strong emphasis on sports and wellness, offering a range of facilities to support active lifestyles. A multi-sport complex includes soccer fields, basketball courts, and tennis courts, while extreme sports enthusiasts can enjoy the skating park and trampoline park. The township includes professional sports academies that provide training in various disciplines, ensuring that young talents receive top-notch coaching from renowned coaches and athletes and provide opportunities for growth. Fitness enthusiasts of all levels will find their niche with boot camps, outdoor gyms, and yoga lawns. These amenities encourage residents of all ages to engage in physical activities, fostering a community that values health and well-being.

The Right Club: Crown Jewel of Leisure

At the heart of The Right Life stands an architectural marvel – a sprawling 100,000 sq.ft. clubhouse that serves as the social and recreational nucleus of the community. This magnificent structure is a testament to the developers commitment to providing world-class amenities to residents.

The clubhouse houses a state-of-the-art fitness centre equipped with the latest exercise machines and a dedicated area for yoga and aerobics. For those seeking relaxation, a luxurious spa and sauna offer the perfect retreat. Sports enthusiasts can enjoy indoor badminton courts, squash courts, and a table tennis arena.

A grand multipurpose hall within the clubhouse serves as a venue for community gatherings, cultural events, and celebrations. This magnificent clubhouse is not just a building, but a lifestyle hub that fosters community spirit, encourages healthy living, and provides endless opportunities for leisure and recreation. It stands as a symbol of the luxury and community-centric approach that defines The Right Life.

Sustainable Living in Harmony with Nature

The Asia Pacific Property Award also recognizes The Right Lifes steadfast commitment to eco-friendly development. The township provides lakeside living with maximised lake views and employs advanced water conservation methods, including rainwater harvesting and recycling systems. Green energy initiatives, such as solar panels and energy-efficient lighting, are implemented throughout. The focus on biodiversity is evident in the use of native plant species and the creation of butterfly gardens. State-of-the-art waste segregation and recycling facilities round out the comprehensive sustainability approach.

Inclusivity: A Community for Everyone

The Right Life sets a new standard in inclusive living, ensuring that the township is accessible and enjoyable for people of all ages and abilities. This commitment to inclusivity is woven into every aspect of the developments design and philosophy.

For seniors and those with mobility challenges, the entire township features thoughtfully designed ramps, tactile tiles, and proper lighting to ensure safe and easy navigation. Handrails are strategically placed throughout common areas, providing additional support where needed.

Children and adults with special needs find a welcoming environment in The Right Life. The playground equipment is designed to be accessible to children of all abilities, promoting inclusive play. Quiet spaces are incorporated throughout the community for those who may need a calm environment.

In the residential units, adaptable design principles are employed, allowing for easy modifications to suit changing needs over time. This forward-thinking approach ensures that residents can comfortably age in place or accommodate family members with different abilities.

By prioritizing inclusivity, The Right Life creates a truly diverse and vibrant community where everyone feels valued and empowered to participate fully in all aspects of township life. This inclusive approach not only enhances the quality of life for all residents but also sets a new benchmark for accessible urban development in India.

A Community Built for All Generations

While children are at the heart of The Right Lifes design, the development caters to residents of all ages. Features include:

Wellness areas with yoga lawns and outdoor gyms

Senior-friendly design elements throughout the community

Work-from-home friendly spaces, including outdoor work pods

A vibrant social infrastructure with community gathering spaces

Visionary Voices

The Asia Pacific Property Award for Mixed-Use Development is not just an accolade; its a testament to the revolutionary vision behind The Right Life. The developers words reflect the magnitude of this achievement and its implications for the future of urban living.

Mr. Kishore Reddy, CMD of MANA Projects, expressed his exhilaration, “This prestigious international recognition is a watershed moment for urban development in India. The Right Life isnt just a project; its a bold reimagining of what a community can be. We set out to create not just homes, but a nurturing ecosystem where families thrive and children flourish. This award validates our audacious approach and encourages us to push even further in our quest to redefine living spaces. Its a victory not just for us, but for every visionary who dares to dream of cities that truly serve their inhabitants.”

Mr. Vijaya Kumar Reddy, Director of Skanda, highlighted the groundbreaking collaboration that made this achievement possible, “The Right Life represents a paradigm shift in real estate development. By joining forces, MANA and Skanda have created a synergy that transcends traditional boundaries. This project is a testament to what can be achieved when industry leaders pool their expertise and resources with a shared vision. The Asia Pacific Property Award recognizes not just the end result, but the revolutionary process and partnerships that made it possible. Were setting new benchmarks for collaborative innovation in the real estate sector.”

Mr. Sandeep, Director of Skanda, emphasised the projects global significance, “Receiving this esteemed international award places The Right Life on the world stage. Its a clear signal that India is not just following global trends in urban development, but actively shaping them. Our child-centric, sustainable, and inclusive approach is now a model for developers worldwide. This recognition fuels our passion to continue innovating, to keep pushing the envelope of whats possible in urban living. The Right Life is more than a residential project – its a blueprint for the future of our cities.”

The developers words underscore the transformative nature of The Right Life. This isnt just another real estate project; its a bold statement about the future of urban living. The Asia Pacific Property Award serves as a global endorsement of this revolutionary approach, acknowledging the projects potential to influence urban development far beyond Indias borders.

Looking to the Future

As Bengalurus largest child-centric township, The Right Life is set to redefine family living in the city. With its thoughtful design, commitment to sustainability, and focus on nurturing the next generation, it stands as a beacon of innovation in the real estate sector.

The Asia Pacific Property Award serves as a testament to the projects unique vision and execution, further establishing MANA Skanda and Neobuild Ventures as leaders in creating living spaces that truly enhance the quality of life for residents of all ages.

About MANA

MANA is one of the top real estate companies in Bengaluru. Founded in 2000 by Mr. D Kishore Reddy, MANA has grown into a multi-faceted realty company with expertise in designing, building, and developing standard-to-premium apartments and villas in Sarjapur, Bengaluru. MANA creates spaces for lifestyle and living comfort with imagination, cutting-edge engineering, and excellent functional design and aesthetics that reflect the high living standards of its customers. The company has fine- tuned the art of ‘Imagineering‘ – a blend of imagination and engineering – to craft dream spaces that exceed the expectations of its customers. MANA has evolved as a reputed company, with business verticals spanning across property development, construction, and infrastructure projects. With attention to detail, vision, and innovation, MANA has ensured that it can deliver quality that sets it apart from its peers.

About Skanda

Established in 2012 by Mr. Vijay Kumar Reddy, a seasoned Class 1 Government Contractor, and Mr Sandeep Ramanolla, who joined full-time in 2015, our journey began with a shared vision: to create homes that exceed expectations and nurture aspirations. Driven by Mr. Vijay’s experience with Signature, his previous venture, Skanda embodies a commitment to quality and innovation. With Mr. Sandeep’s dedication, the company has grown steadily, completing two iconic villa projects – Elina and C99 – by 2015. What sets Skanda apart is our unwavering focus on design. We believe that a meticulously designed home is not just aesthetically pleasing, but also contributes to well-being and happiness. We understand the importance of creating homes that resonate with your spirit. That’s why we incorporate the principles of Vastu, a traditional Indian system of architecture, into our designs.