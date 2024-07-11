The ROI of Investing in Corporate Wellness Programs in India

Is your business silently bleeding profits due to an unhealthy workforce If you’re like most companies, the figures might shock you! Absenteeism, high turnover rates, and lack of productivity can quietly drain your resources, leaving your bottom line gasping for air. But here’s the kick: these issues often stem from a work culture that doesn’t prioritize employee wellness. So, what’s the solution Enter corporate wellness programs, a game-changer that transforms your workplace’s culture and financial health.

Before TLC and after TLC

A Real-Life Transformation: TLC’s Impact on Delhivery

Delhivery, a leading logistics and supply chain services company in Gurgaon, was seeking ways to create an organization-wide wellness culture which would in turn help boost employee engagement and productivity. The HR Manager at Delhivery recognized the need for a fresh approach and reached out to Ashwyn at That Lifestyle Coach (TLC). Ashwyn, a fitness professional with a deep interest in corporate wellness, curated a comprehensive program tailored to Delhiverys specific needs. This initiative aimed to foster a more positive and productive work environment, ultimately transforming the companys workplace culture and overall performance.

Highlights of the TLC Program

TLC initiated the project at the Bangalore HQ which had an average monthly attendance of 200 employees. Highlights of the program included:

Wellness space setup and management: Established and managed wellness spaces with the support of professional coaches to provide ongoing guidance and support to employees.

Fitness assessments: Assessed employees fitness levels to introduce safe and thoroughly aligned fitness programs.

Fitness initiatives: Encouraged physical activity through an on-site gym and daily fitness classes available for free to employees.

Nutrition guidance: Promoted better nutrition with personalized meal plans and a revamped cafeteria menu offering healthy food options.

Mental health support: Offers one-on-one counseling services and weekly stress management workshops.

Work-life balance solutions: Worked closely with the HR teams to implement mid-day power-up sessions to help reinstate mental energies and team efficiency throughout the day.

Positive Outcomes Post-Program

Following the implementation of TLCs wellness program, employees* reported:

A noticeable reduction in absenteeism, with many employees feeling healthier and more motivated to attend work regularly.

A significant 15% increase in overall productivity, as employees felt more energized and focused.

Improved employee morale and engagement, with employee satisfaction scores rising noticeably.

Enhanced physical fitness and well-being, leading to fewer health issues and a more vibrant workplace.

A stronger sense of community and teamwork was fostered by the wellness initiatives and activities.

A considerable reduction in employee turnover rates, as employees felt more committed and connected to the organization, recognizing the efforts made to prioritize their wellness.

*Based on conversations between TLC and employees at Delhivery*

The Hidden Costs of an Unhealthy Workforce

Think about it – every time an employee calls in sick, your business takes a hit. Delayed projects, stressed-out colleagues, and plummeting productivity are just the tip of the iceberg. According to a study by ASSOCHAM, Indian companies lose an estimated INR 24,000 crores annually due to absenteeism caused by lifestyle-related diseases. High turnover rates are another sign of a workplace in distress. When employees leave, you lose not just their skills but also the time and money invested in their training. According to a study by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) in India, replacing an employee can cost up to 50-60% of their annual salary. And this doesn’t account for the intangible costs, like the impact on team morale and client relationships.

Unhealthy employees struggle to maintain productivity due to physical or mental health issues. According to a report by Optum, 46% of the Indian workforce experiences stress, impacting their productivity and work performance.

Why Corporate Wellness Programs are a Game Changer

Corporate wellness programs enhance employee health and well-being through services like fitness and nutrition coaching, mental health support, and stress management workshops. TLC customizes these programs to each organizations needs for high engagement and effectiveness. TLC offers tailored solutions, sustainable wellness strategies, professional on-site coaching, engaging group activities, and strategic investments to foster a balanced, healthy, and collaborative work environment. These programs demonstrate to employees that their organization genuinely cares about them and their health, leading to increased commitment and loyalty

Wellness programs by TLC work by providing:

Flex Your Workplace Muscles with TLC’s Fitness-Focused Programs

Investing in corporate wellness programs yields both short-term and long-term financial benefits. In the short term, wellness programs can decrease absenteeism by up to 27%, according to the American Journal of Health Promotion. Healthy employees are more focused and efficient, with studies showing a 10-15% increase in productivity among participants in wellness programs.

In the long term, companies see even greater returns. A study by ICICI Lombard revealed that organizations with wellness programs reported a 30-40% reduction in healthcare costs over three years. Additionally, companies with wellness programs experience a 25% lower employee turnover rate, saving on recruitment and training costs. A commitment to employee wellness also enhances a companys reputation, attracting top talent and fostering loyalty among customers.

About That Lifestyle Coach (TLC)

TLC specializes in creating customized wellness programs tailored to the unique needs of each organization. Programs include fitness and nutrition coaching, mental health support, and work-life balance solutions. TLC has a proven track record of transforming workplaces into healthier, more productive environments.

A testament to the success of TLCs programs is reflected in this statement from a satisfied client:

“Partnering with TLC has contributed immensely to our Corporate Wellness journey. They currently run our fitness center in Bangalore, and we plan to extend our partnership with them to all our corporate offices across the country. Theyve provided a holistic wellness experience to our employees that starts with a personalized assessment and encompasses a range of offerings in fitness, nutrition, and meditation. What weve appreciated most about the team is the deep expertise they bring to the field and their energy and passion driving a culture of well-being in the organization.”

Ready to Transform Your Workplace

