Driving India Towards Net Zero: The Role of Government Policies and Initiatives

The Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme incentivizes the adoption of electric vehicles and the development of charging infrastructure.

New Delhi: India, as one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing economies, plays a crucial role in global efforts to combat climate change. With the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions gaining prominence, achieving net-zero emissions has become a key focus globally. Net-zero emissions refer to balancing the amount of greenhouse gases emitted with an equivalent amount removed from the atmosphere. In this context, the role of government policies and initiatives is paramount in driving India towards this ambitious goal.

India’s journey towards net zero spans various sectors such as energy, transportation, industry, and agriculture, necessitating a comprehensive approach. The Indian government has introduced several impactful policies and initiatives aimed at reducing emissions, promoting renewable energy adoption, and enhancing energy efficiency.

One such landmark policy is the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC), launched in 2008. The NAPCC outlines a comprehensive strategy through eight national missions, including initiatives focused on solar energy, energy efficiency, sustainable agriculture, and afforestation. These missions provide a guiding framework for policy formulation and implementation across relevant sectors, driving tangible progress towards net zero.

In recent years, India has significantly scaled up its efforts to promote renewable energy deployment. The government’s ambitious target of achieving 450 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2030 underscores its commitment to transitioning to a low-carbon energy system. Initiatives like the Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission and the Green Energy Corridors project accelerate the adoption of solar and wind power while also enhancing grid infrastructure to support renewable energy integration.

Additionally, India has focused on improving energy efficiency and reducing emissions in industries through programs like Perform, Achieve, and Trade (PAT) and the National Mission for Enhanced Energy Efficiency (NMEEE). These initiatives incentivize industries to adopt energy-efficient technologies and practices, reducing their carbon footprint and enhancing competitiveness in a sustainable manner.

In the transportation sector, policies promoting electric mobility and reducing vehicular emissions have been introduced. The Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme incentivizes the adoption of electric vehicles and the development of charging infrastructure. Initiatives such as the Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emission standards mandate stricter vehicle emission norms, contributing to pollution reduction from internal combustion engine vehicles.

While India has made significant strides in addressing climate change, there are valuable lessons to be learned from countries like Sweden and Norway. These nations have implemented comprehensive policies encompassing carbon pricing, renewable energy incentives, and stringent emissions regulations, showcasing the feasibility of ambitious climate action with strong political will and effective policy implementation.

Driving India towards net zero requires collaboration among the government, private sector, civil society, and citizens. The continued implementation of impactful policies and initiatives will be essential for realizing this vision and securing a sustainable future for generations to come.

By Rajesh Gupta, Founder & Director, Recyclekaro

(DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. The writer is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article.)

