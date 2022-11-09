Wednesday, November 9, 2022
HomeNationalThe Secret Behind The Fitness Of The New
National

The Secret Behind The Fitness Of The New

admin
By admin
0
67



Suryakumar Yadav: Finally, Suryakumar Yadav has acquired the ‘Mr 360 degree’ tag. His fitness can be easily seen on the field during matches. He has become one of the main assets of team India this world cup. watch this video to know about his fitness secrets.

Suryakumar Yadav: Star India batter Suryakumar Yadav played marvelously in this t20 world cup matchs. In his last match with Zimbabwe, he smashed 61 runs off just 25 balls that included 6 fours and 4 sixes respectively. The knock come at the strike rate of 244. Surya is now officially known as ‘Mr 360’ among his fans. Do you know the secrets behind the fitness of Suryakumar Yadav? Watch this video to know about the secret of his diet behind his performance.

Written By: Amit Kumar




Published Date: November 9, 2022 7:20 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Score £50 off LG wireless earbuds in these early Black Friday discounts
Next article
Railways to Ferry Over 2,000 Students From Tamil Nadu to Varanasi
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

The Secret Behind The Fitness Of The New

admin
By admin
0
67



Suryakumar Yadav: Finally, Suryakumar Yadav has acquired the ‘Mr 360 degree’ tag. His fitness can be easily seen on the field during matches. He has become one of the main assets of team India this world cup. watch this video to know about his fitness secrets.

Suryakumar Yadav: Star India batter Suryakumar Yadav played marvelously in this t20 world cup matchs. In his last match with Zimbabwe, he smashed 61 runs off just 25 balls that included 6 fours and 4 sixes respectively. The knock come at the strike rate of 244. Surya is now officially known as ‘Mr 360’ among his fans. Do you know the secrets behind the fitness of Suryakumar Yadav? Watch this video to know about the secret of his diet behind his performance.

Written By: Amit Kumar




Published Date: November 9, 2022 7:20 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Score £50 off LG wireless earbuds in these early Black Friday discounts
Next article
Railways to Ferry Over 2,000 Students From Tamil Nadu to Varanasi
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677