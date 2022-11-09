The Secret Behind The Fitness Of The New

Suryakumar Yadav: Finally, Suryakumar Yadav has acquired the ‘Mr 360 degree’ tag. His fitness can be easily seen on the field during matches. He has become one of the main assets of team India this world cup. watch this video to know about his fitness secrets.

Suryakumar Yadav: Star India batter Suryakumar Yadav played marvelously in this t20 world cup matchs. In his last match with Zimbabwe, he smashed 61 runs off just 25 balls that included 6 fours and 4 sixes respectively. The knock come at the strike rate of 244. Surya is now officially known as ‘Mr 360’ among his fans. Do you know the secrets behind the fitness of Suryakumar Yadav? Watch this video to know about the secret of his diet behind his performance.

Written By: Amit Kumar



