The Secret to Staying Healthy During Monsoons

After severe heat waves in the country people should consider Ayurveda this monsoon season. As per Ayurveda, the monsoon season is called Varsha Ritu. One needs to follow Ritucharya for this particular season. The Mahabhuta (elements) of Prithvi (earth) and Agni (fire) govern this season. In Varsha Ritu, the Jatharagni (digestive fire) is weak and there are pitta problems. This results in weaker digestive and metabolic activities of the body. To promote healthy digestion during Varsha Ritu, it is recommended to follow an ideal diet that excludes uncooked foods and emphasizes warm, freshly cooked meals. Incorporating ingredients like ginger and lemon can provide additional support for your digestive system.

Kalari Rasayana, CGH Earth

The Vaidya’s (Doctors) of CGH Earth Ayurveda treatment centers, Kalari Rasayana in Kollam and Kalari Kovilakom in Palakkad focus on holistic and pre-emptive treatments that factor individual constitution, lifestyle, diet and daily routines to address health issues and support optimal health during these transitional periods. The monsoon season leads to an aggravation of vata dosha and accumulation of pitta dosha, which can weaken the body systems. The accumulation of pitta dosha specifically affects the digestive system, causing sluggishness and weakness, ultimately resulting in indigestion. One should avoid food that can aggravate these doshas. Amla (Sour) is the taste of the monsoon season. It is advisable to eat foods that possess a sour (amla) and salty (Lavana) taste. One can also have sweet and unctuous food as well.

CGH Earth Experience Wellness centers, which are world-renowned, offer Ayurvedic curative programmes that offer holistic wellness to the body and mind. Through its principles of adjusting and adopting a balanced diet which aids the digestive process to several self-care and guided therapies, yoga and meditation practices, the programs are specially curated for individuals aiming to support the body’s natural ability to adapt to seasonal changes and prevent imbalances that can prevent health issues

Explaining the science, Doctor Firoz Varun, Chief Physician of Kalari Rasayana, said, “The monsoon or rainy season is also the most favorable time of the year for various Ayurveda treatments. The skin pores open up due to high humidity, which increases the efficacy of external applications of medicated oils on the body.

The purificatory treatments are focused on bringing back the balance of the Three Dosha’s in order to improve the immunity and longevity of the body. These specially designed treatments help to flush out the toxins from the body and prevent diseases; to restore the health so one can achieve a state of complete physical, mental and social wellbeing.”

Kalari Kovilakom, CGH Earth

The serene, scenic facilities in Kerala – Kalari Rasayana set on the backwaters and Kalari Kovilakom located within an ancient palace – create a nurturing environment with personalised attention and individualised treatment plans that comprise medicine (external and internal), nutrition based on Ayurveda principles (Sattvic cuisine), yoga, meditation therapies and guidance sessions for leading a healthier life. Treatment programmes at Kalari Rasayana and Kalari Kovilakom start from 14 days. Their doctors also offer online consultations.

Mindfulness, awareness, a therapeutic engagement of the senses and an inward integration of the body, mind and spirit. All these and more aspects of the Ayurvedic healing process are what one gains at these centers In an ethos where the best of tradition spills over to all aspects of living and an ambience where history and culture are a throbbing, living presence, Ayurveda at both these centers, offered by the CGH Earth Group and certified and accredited by the NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers), is an experiential definition of the traditional standards and values of this system of healing.

