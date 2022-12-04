Floating church: Old architectures, ruins are pretty interesting as they have age old narratives hidden in their construction. There is a story in every brick. The abandoned towns or forgotten buildin

The Story Of A Floating Church In Karnataka Where No Bells Ring Yet Intrigues Travellers

Floating church: Old architectures, ruins are pretty interesting as they have age old narratives hidden in their construction. There is a story in every brick. The abandoned towns or forgotten buildings remain a reminiscent of the past. One such places is hidden in Karanatka. Abandoned yet intriguing floating church called the Rosary church in Shettihalli. It is also known as the submerged church.

Wondering what makes it different. No church bells ring here, no stained glass windows decorate the interior; sunlight floods in from the top into this roofless ruin, and come monsoon, waves splash against the moss covered walls of its structure. Its location remains undiscovered on Google maps, and is accessible only to those willing to take the isolated dirt track that leads to this oft-overlooked site. But there’s a beauty in its dilapidation that makes this 19th century monument worth at least two visits.

The Story Of The Abandoned Church

Built on the banks of Hemavathi river in Shettihalli village of Hassan district (about a half hour from Bengaluru International Airport), it is the forgotten testament of the village’s past and a classic example of Gothic architecture. It is purported to have been constructed in 1860 by a French missionary named Abbe J A Dubois.

n 1960, the Gorur-Hemavathi dam was constructed over the river which uprooted all villages surrounding the area of the church. Since then, every year during peak monsoon (from June to October), the land floods with water and enters the surviving skeletal frame of the building. Despite this, the church still stands, with only about one-third of its structure above the water’s surface. Over the years, it has acquired names like ‘Floating Church’ and ‘Submerged Church’. Tourists visiting the nearby Gorur dam to watch the waters flood through its gates hire boats for a quick sojourn to the ruins, and fishermen from surrounding areas can be asked for a tour of the historical site.

Today, its antiquated remains are popular among tourist for its eerie quality. Visit it for yourself—during the summer months to enter the church and relive its history, and during the rains to watch its haunting silhouette rise against the water horizon.

