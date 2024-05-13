The students of SAI International School have emerged as State Toppers and achieved tremendous feat in the CBSE Class XII and X Board examinations 2024

Students of SAI International School, Bhubaneswar, Odisha continue to uphold the institution’s reputation with outstanding achievements in the CBSE, All India Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE) 2024 and All India Secondary School Examinations (AISSE) 2024, the results of which were announced today. SAIoneer Sashwat Panigrahi emerged as State topper in Commerce with a total of 99.2%. Adyasha Syam, with 99 %, stands tall as the State topper in Humanities stream, while Himanshu Agarwal with 98.6% from the Science stream topped the School.

In the CBSE Class XII Board Exam’24 – 100% students at SAI International School secured more than 60%, while 21.4% of students secured more than 95% of marks, 46.2% of students secured more than 90% and 92.7% secured more than 75%, taking the School Average to 88.76%; with the average of Science as 88.69%, Commerce as 88.01% and Humanities as 89.96%.

The remarkable result of Class X Board Examination’24 reaffirms the commitment of the school of consistently creating achievers and justifies its purpose of excellence in education. 100% of students at SAI International School secured more than 60%, while 36.12% of students secured more than 95% of marks, 67.22% of students secured more than 90% and 94.18% secured more than 75%, taking the School average to 90.48%

SAIoneer Shagun Samantrai emerge as one of the state toppers with 99.4%, with Anushka Mallick securing 99% stands 2nd rank in the school while the 3rd spot was collectively shared by Trisha Patra with 98.8%, Janhavi Mishra 98.8%, Sudiksha Rout 98.8%, and Syed Ayaaan Ali 98.8%.

Dr. Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, SAI International Education Group expressed her happiness and shared, “Every student has demonstrated an extraordinary level of commitment, tenacity, and dedication in their preparation for the CBSE Class X and XII Board Examinations 2024. This year’s outcome adds yet another chapter to SAI International’s remarkable success narrative. I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to every kid on their outstanding performance. How well their dedication and hard work have paid off! We are incredibly proud of what they have accomplished. The exceptional results are a result of my SAIoneers’ dedication and sincerity as well as the close relationship that exists between parents, teachers, and pupils. This is an important turning point in the students’ and the school’s academic journeys, and I hope that our SAIoneers will keep pushing for greatness in all their future endeavor.”

About SAI International Education Group: SAI International, a leading education group in Eastern India, began a pioneering revolution in the K-12 segment of Odisha in the year 2008. Founder Chairman, Dr.Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, was a passionate Edupreneur, who pursued his dreams of building a better India through education and transformed the education sector of Odisha. The Group encompasses SAI International School, SAI Angan and SAI International Residential School. The Group strives to be one of the finest centers of learning and knowledge in the country, creating world class leaders endowed with Indian values and global outlook.