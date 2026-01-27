University of Miami Health System (UHealth) Announces a Transformational Gift from Tony and Sandra Tamer to Establish the Tamer Institute for Women’s Health.

A holistic care model with co-located multidisciplinary teams

Personalized treatment experiences tailored to life stages

Family-friendly design and flexible scheduling to meet real-life responsibilities

Accessibility through its location on the university’s medical campus

/PRNewswire/ — UHealth—University of Miami Health System announced a landmark philanthropic gift from Tony and Sandra Tamer, whose vision for advancing health care in South Florida will redefine women’s health for generations to come.The Tamers’ extraordinary gift establishes the Tamer Institute for Women’s Health within UHealth and the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. This flagship program will combine clinical excellence, research innovation and education to deliver seamless, comprehensive patient care across the lifespan, from prevention to complex specialty treatments.The institute will offer:“Women deserve care that is designed for them, not adapted to them,” said Sandra Tamer, who along with her husband, Tony Tamer, is a philanthropist and benefactor of the Tamer Institute for Women’s Health and the Tamer Family Impact Fund. “Our family’s gift is about building a best-in-class institute in South Florida, one that provides a holistic care model, personalized experience for patients, co-located care teams and a life stage approach tailored to each stage of a woman’s life from adolescence to reproductive, pregnancy, perimenopause and postmenopausal years, in an accessible, welcoming setting that provides flexible scheduling to align with women’s busy lives and commitments.” “We are proud to support UHealth’s ambitious, forward-looking vision for women’s health,” said Tony Tamer. “This gift strengthens UHealth’s ability to redefine care, accelerate research and expand education across the full spectrum of conditions that uniquely or disproportionately affect women.” The institute will serve as a hub for research and education, convening leading practitioners and scientists to anchor innovative treatments and community transformation through evidence-based care. “Thanks to the Tamers’ remarkable generosity, UHealth will bring together multidisciplinary teams in modernized clinical spaces, backed by endowed support for recruitment and discovery,” saidchief executive officer of UHealth, executive vice president for health affairs of the University of Miami, founding director of thethe Magnier Endowed Chair in Urology and the Victor A. Politano Endowed Chair in Urology. “This institute answers a critical need in our rapidly growing region and reaffirms our commitment to access and outcomes, so women across South Florida receive comprehensive preventive care and expert management of chronic conditions within an integrated system.”According to a 2025 report by McKinsey Health Institute, women spend about 25% more time in poor health compared to men. Importantly, the majority of women’s disease burden comes from conditions that are specific to women, as well as conditions that impact women differently or disproportionately. In addition, according to a 2023 survey by the Alliance for Women’s Health and Prevention, nearly 50% of women in the United States forgo preventive care services such as check-ups and screenings, a reality that underscores how women’s health has historically been overlooked and underserved. An estimated 60% of women ages 50 to 64 live with a chronic health condition requiring regular monitoring, underscoring the need for coordinated, preventative care. As South Florida’s diverse female population faces an increasing demand for specialized services, the Tamers’ generosity addresses this need by creating a first-in-class center dedicated to comprehensive, personalized care for women through every stage of life. “With the Tamer Institute, we are building a holistic, patient-centered model with flexible scheduling and seamless navigation from adolescence through post-menopause,” saidprofessor and chair of theat the Miller School. “This investment directly addresses the preventive care gap and strengthens chronic condition management, improving outcomes for women and creating positive ripple effects for families and communities. The Tamer Institute will also provide the forum for a team of experts to address the complex needs of women with reproductive challenges.”The Tamers’ gift establishes several endowed funds to support the institute and the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences. Areas supported include clinical, research and educational programs, talent recruitment, an endowed chair and a fellowship position. A substantial portion of the gift will also go to the UHealth Tamer Institute Civica Renovation Fund to renovate and equip clinical and office spaces in the Civica Building at 1050 N.W. 14th Street, Miami, which will be designated as the home of the Tamer Institute for Women's Health. "I am deeply grateful to Tony and Sandra Tamer and the Tamer family for their transformational gift," said Dr. Paidas. "The Tamer Institute for Women's Health will be the first of its kind in the country to provide a truly integrated multidisciplinary approach to the unique needs of women and their families throughout their lives. We will pursue excellence in personalized care and discovery for cures through innovative research and clinical trials, all while training our next generation of physicians devoted to caring for women."