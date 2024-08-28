The Times Metro Supplements’ Innovative Janmasthami Celebration: Magic and Mischief

The 43 editions of The Times Metro Supplements adopted an innovative approach that breathed life into the newspaper on the occasion of Janmashtami (26th August), celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, whose stories of childhood mischief and divine playfulness are cherished by millions. The brand reimagined the newspaper experience by capturing baby Krishnas playful spirit in a fun and engaging way.

Baby Krishna comes to life in newspaper

This concept, rooted in the magical and mischievous nature of Lord Krishna and the celebration of Janmashtami, used Augmented Reality to seamlessly blend creativity with interactivity. Starting with the scanning of a QR code, a 3D baby Krishna sprang into life, playing around in the newspaper.

Through this innovation, The Times Metro Supplements, aimed to delight its readers while remaining committed to pushing boundaries and exploring new creative possibilities, ensuring that print remains a vibrant and relevant medium in today’s world.

The campaign was promoted across multiple platforms-print, digital, and social media. Actors who portrayed Lord Krishna joined in to promote the activity both in the newspaper and on social media.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

“This campaign is a testament to the power of creativity in transforming everyday media into a source of joy, wonder and magical celebration. Through Magic & Mischief, Times Metro Supplements blends tradition with cutting-edge technology, offering readers a playful and unique way to connect with the cultural significance of Janmashtami,” said Sivakumar Sundaram, CEO, Publishing, Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd.