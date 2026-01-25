Home

From Somnath Lahiri to KT Shah: The unsung heroes who shaped the Indian constitution

Republic Day 2026: Read the story of unsung India leaders who were part of the Constituent Assembly of India and had significant roles but are often forgotten during the journey of Indian constitution.

Indian Constitution

History behind Indian constitution and Constituent Assembly of India

Unsung heroes behind Indian constitution

1. KT Shah: The persistent dissenting voice

2. Somnath Lahiri: The voice who questioned elitism

3. Jaipal Singh Munda: The voice of the tribal

4.Rajkumari Amrit Kaur: The woman social reformer

As Republic day of India nears, the Constitution of India is again in headlines. Along with the Constitution of India, various towering personalities of Indian freedom struggle who laid its foundation and shaped its original form are also being talked about and hailed for their contribution. However, apart from famous personalities like Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr B R Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who had the biggest of roles in framing the Indian constitution, there are some names from the Constituent Assembly of India, responsible for framing the Indian constitution, who had similar important contributions but are most often missed during the discussions around Indian constitution in the Republic of India. Here in this article, we will talk about several of those names who can be called the unsung heroes of Indian constitution.The demand for a Constituent Assembly of India was first raised in April 1936 at the Congress session in Lucknow, which was presided over by first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru. The purpose of the Constituent Assembly of India was to frame a Constitution that could guide a newly independent and deeply diverse nation.While leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr B R Ambedkar and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel led the process, the Assembly itself was an institution who had big leaders like K T Shah, Somnath Lahiri and Rajkumari Amrit Kaur.Among the lesser-known members of the Constituent Assembly of India was K T Shah. Shah was an economist and socialist thinker who stood out as a persistent dissenting voice during the debates of the Constituent Assembly of India. Challenging the Assembly to think beyond immediate political comfort, Shah proposed that India be declared a Secular Federal Socialist Republic which was later added to the Constitution in 1976.Lahiri was Indian politician, writer and leader of Communist Party of India who had sharp critical ability. Lahiri is known for questioning elitism within the Assembly and advocated for Right to Privacy.Demanding autonomy and protection of tribal land, Jaipal Singh Munda was a voice who demanded autonomy and protection of tribal land. The Oxford-educated Adivasi leader spoke passionately about the historical exploitation of tribal communities during the constituent assembly debates.Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, a social reformer and later Health Minister, brought compassion into constitutional debates by arguing that public health was a constitutional responsibility.