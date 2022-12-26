The Jharkhand government has decided to start thermal screening at airport, railway stations and other entry points.

Ranchi: Amid the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world and the Centre’s guidelines, the Jharkhand government has decided to start thermal screening at airports, railway stations and other entry points of the state. “Today a meeting regarding (Covid) situation was held under CM’s leadership. We’ve 19,535(Covid)beds, 122, & 27 RTPCR labs, out of which 8 are functional& 12 will be functional soon. The thermal screening will be done at airports, railway stations&other entry points,” Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta said.

He also claimed that the state is fully prepared to tackle Covid cases. “We will take immediate steps as soon as there would be a rise in Covid-19 cases. We are prepared and have taken adequate measures,” he said earlier.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earlier last week had chaired a high-level meeting to review the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country and the preparedness of the public health system for surveillance, containment, and management of the pandemic.

Mock drill across many health facilities in several states and UTs tomorrow

Mock drills to be held on Tuesday across a number of health facilities in several states and Union territories to ensure readiness to deal with any eventuality related to COVID-19 following an advisory by the central government, reports PTI.



