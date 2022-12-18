These 17 Cars Will Not Be Allowed To Run From April 2023 Due To New Rule, See List

Here we have brought a list of 17 such cars which will be discontinued before April due to this rule.

Cars to be discontinued in India: From April 2023, new emission norms are going to be implemented for vehicles in India. These will be called RDE or Real Time Driving Emission Norms. It is also called Phase 2 of the BS6 emission norms. With the coming of this rule, many companies are going to discontinue their diesel vehicles while some changes will have to be made in the petrol cars as well. Vehicles that do not meet the requirements will not be allowed to run on the roads from next year.

Here we have brought a list of 17 such cars which will be discontinued before April due to this rule. But before that let’s understand this rule.

WHAT IS REAL-TIME DRIVING EMISSION?

Actually, till now the emission level of cars was tested in the lab. But it was found that when the vehicle is used in real life, its emission levels increase. In such a situation, the government has now made it a rule to continuously check the emission level of four-wheeler passenger and commercial vehicles. For this, devices will have to be installed in vehicles.

To meet the advanced emission norms, vehicles will have to be fitted with a device that can monitor the emission level of a moving vehicle. In such a situation, the production cost of the company may increase. Its maximum effect will be seen on diesel cars. In such a situation, many companies are thinking of discontinuing their cars.

HERE IS THE LIST OF 17 SUCH CARS

Hyundai: i20 Diesel, Verna Diesel, Tata: Altroz ​​Diesel Mahindra: Marazzo, Alturas G4, KUV100 Skoda: Octavia, Superb Renault Kwid 800 Nissan Kicks Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Toyota Innova Crysta Petrol Honda: City 4th Gen, City 5th Gen Diesel, Amaze Diesel, Jazz, WR-V



