Tuesday, December 13, 2022
HomeNationalThese 450 Medical Tests Will be Free in Delhi From 1st Jan...
National

These 450 Medical Tests Will be Free in Delhi From 1st Jan 2023

By admin
0
44


Free medical tests in Delhi: In the initial phase, the tests will be available at mohalla clinics across the city and later the facility will be extended to government hospitals as well, officials familiar with the matter stated. 

These 450 Medical Tests Will be Free in Delhi From 1st Jan 2023
These 450 Medical Tests Will be Free in Delhi From 1st Jan 2023

New Delhi: In a bid to help those who are unable to afford private healthcare, the Delhi government has decided to provide 450 types of medical tests free of cost from January 1. Chief Minister Kejriwal has given nod to a health department proposal for making 238 more tests free of cost at hospitals and Mohalla Clinics, officials told news agency PTI. “Providing good quality health and education to all, irrespective of anyone’s economic status, is our mission. Healthcare has become very expensive. Many people cannot afford private healthcare. This step will help all such people,” he tweeted.

In the initial phase, the tests will be available at mohalla clinics across the city and later the facility will be extended to government hospitals as well, officials familiar with the matter stated.  At present, the number of medical tests provided free of cost by the city government is 212.

Medical Tests That Are Free in Delhi

Test Charges (In Rs.)
I.V.P. FREE
Ultra Sound FREE
ECHO FREE
Blood Processing
(From private Hospital & Nursing Homes only)		 Rs.1050 each (For whole blood & packed cell)
Rs.300 each (Platelet concentrate  & ffp)
CT SCAN PLAIN CONTRAST
Brain FREE FREE
PN/Orbit FREE FREE
Neck Pharynx, Larynx FREE FREE
Thyroid FREE FREE
Chest FREE FREE
Abdomen Upper FREE FREE
Abdomen Lower FREE FREE
Abdomen Whole FREE FREE

Chest with complete abdomen

Spine-3 vertebral level 1 region)

 FREE FREE
(only non ionic Contrast)
CT guided Biopsy Whole Body FREE FREE
Services Location Charges
Pathology GF. OT Block FREE
Biochemistry -Do- FREE
Microbiology -Do- FREE
Blood Bank 1st Floor    Emergency FREE
Radiology IVP GF OT Block FREE
Ultra sound/ CT Scan -DO- FREE
ECG Casualty Block FREE
ECHO New Medicine Block FREE
Test Hotler/ Analysis -Do- FREE
TMT/ Haemo-Dialysis/    Endoscope -Do- FREE

Haemoglobin test, stool routine, kidney function test, liver function test, lipid profile, blood glucose random test, etc are some of the tests which are provided free of cost in Delhi hospitals.




Published Date: December 13, 2022 1:11 PM IST





Source link

Previous articlePistons’ Cade Cunningham to have season-ending surgery—reports
Next articleApple’s iPhone 14 satellite feature is now available in the UK, Ireland and Germany
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

By admin
0
44
Previous articlePistons’ Cade Cunningham to have season-ending surgery—reports
Next articleApple’s iPhone 14 satellite feature is now available in the UK, Ireland and Germany
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677