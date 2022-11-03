Thursday, November 3, 2022
National

These Apple Users Will Be Able To Use 5G Services From Next Week

New Delhi: Tech giant Apple will be rolling out its much-awaited software upgrades for 5G network in India next month. Apple will enable 5G in the iOS 16 Beta software programme next week for the select iPhone users in the country.Also Read – 1 Million Customers Subscribe To Airtel 5G In Less Than 30 Days

According to the company, Apple Airtel and Jio customers who participate in iOS 16 Beta software programme will be able to try out 5G before it’s publicly available in December. The users of iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE (third generation) models will be able to get this upcoming software update on 5G. Also Read – Video: How to Check if You Can Use 5G network on Your Smartphone & How to Activate 5G – Watch

This Beta programme allows users try out pre-release software and experience the latest features before the software becomes publicly available. Earlier, the company had said it was working with its “carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed”. Also Read – Will You Pay More For Getting 5G Services? No, Said 43% Indians: Report

“5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December,” the company had said.

The users of this Beta can also provide feedback to Apple on quality and usability and help the company identify bugs and fix them. In order to access the latest public betas, a user has to enroll iPhone in the Apple Beta Software Programme.

