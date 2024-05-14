NationalPolitics

These Are The Assets Declared By PM Modi In His Election Affidavit

He declared National Savings Certificates worth Rs 9.12 lakh and four gold rings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination papers in Varanasi on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi Assets: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday filed his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha Constituency, seeking a third term from the constituency.

According to PM Modi’s poll affidavit, he has declared total assets worth Rs 3.02 crore, the bulk of which is made up of a fixed deposit worth Rs 2.86 crore with the State Bank of India (SBI) and his total cash in hand is Rs 52,920 and he has Rs 80,304 in two bank accounts in Gandhinagar, Gujarat and Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

He further declared National Savings Certificates worth Rs 9.12 lakh and four gold rings weighing 45g worth Rs 2.68 lakh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not own any land, houses, or cars, as stated in his election affidavit.

PM Modi’s income increased to Rs 23.56 lakh in 2022-23 from Rs 11.14 lakh in 2018-19.

As for his educational qualification, PM Modi declared that he completed his Bachelor of Arts from Delhi University in 1978 and Master of Arts from Gujarat University in 1983.

He has declared that there are no pending criminal cases against him.

Varanasi will vote in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha election on June 1.




