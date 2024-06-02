NationalPolitics

These Beaches Shut In South Gujarat till June 7 after IMD Warns of Strong Winds

IMD warned that the north and south Gujarat coast will encounter strong surface wind due to “steep pressure gradient.”

Dumas Beach, Surat will remain closed till June 7.

Gandhinagar: After the forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) of strong surface wind, the district collectors of Valsad, Navsari, and Surat issued prohibitory orders for the public in seven beaches of South Gujarat till June 7. IMD warned that the north and south Gujarat coast will encounter strong surface wind due to “steep pressure gradient.”

“Due to the steep pressure gradient, strong surface winds are highly likely to prevail along the north and south Gujarat coasts. Strong winds of 30-35 knots, gusting to 40 knots, are expected under the influence of this pressure gradient.” IMD stated.

The seven beaches that have been temporarily closed are Dumas and Suvali in Surat, Ubhrat and Dandi in Navsari, Tithal, Umargam and Nargol in Valsad.

The authorities have decided to tighten the security along these beaches. Moreover, around 90 villages have been alerted in the coastal area of Valsad. District Collector Ayush Oak said, “We have deployed police staff on the beaches. We have also alerted fishermen not to venture into the sea.”




