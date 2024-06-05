Home

News

Amit Shah to Rahul Gandhi: These Candidates Who Won Lok Sabha Polls By Massive Margins

Union Home Minister Amit Shah clinched a massive victory in Gandhi Nagar by a staggering 7,44,716 votes against Congress’ Sonam Ranambhai Patel.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Check List of Candidates Who Won Lok Sabha Polls By Massive Margins This Time.

New Delhi: The results for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 have been declared and at least four leaders from the BJP have clinched significant victories, boasting the largest victory margins. With securing 292 seats, the BJP maintained a decisive lead over INDIA Blog which garnered 232 seats. Take a look at the biggest winners in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 including PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Shankar Lalwani.

Shankar Lalwani

Shankar Lalwani, the MP from Indore, secured a resounding win with a staggering margin of over 11.72 lakh votes. Following closely behind are Home Minister Amit Shah, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and BJP Gujarat leader CR Patil, each leading their constituencies by more than seven lakh votes.

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has successfully retained his Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh, defeating Congress candidate Ajay Rai by a margin of 1,52,513 votes.

Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah clinched a massive victory in Gandhi Nagar by a staggering 7,44,716 votes against Congress’ Sonam Ranambhai Patel.

Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh, the Defence Minister, secured the Lucknow seat for the third consecutive term, overcoming Samajwadi Party candidate Ravidas Mehrotra by 1,35,159 votes.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, known for her fearless portrayals on screen, made a remarkable political debut Contesting on a BJP ticket from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, she won against Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh by 74,755 votes.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who contested from the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat, won by a margin of 8,21,408 votes against Congress’s Prataphanu Sharma.

Bunty Vivek Sahu

Bunty Vivek Sahu of BJP secured a victory in Chhindwara, defeating Nakul Nath of Congress with a margin of 1,13,618 votes.

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi on the other hand also clinched a major victory in Raebareli, defeating BJP’s Dinesh Pratap by 3,90,030 votes. Rahul also won Waynad’s seat with a margin of 3,64,422 votes over his nearest rival Annie Raja of the Communist Party of India.

KL Sharma

KL Sharma of Congress also clinched victory in Amethi seat by defeating the incumbent MP and Union Minister Smriti Irani with a margin of 1,67,196 votes. Interestingly, Irani had defeated Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 elections

Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor won Thiruvananthapuram seat in Kerala for a record fourth term, defeating BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar by 16,077 votes.







