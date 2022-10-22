Saturday, October 22, 2022
HomeNationalThese Cities Sound Alert. Here Is How To Be Safe
National

These Cities Sound Alert. Here Is How To Be Safe

admin
By admin
0
42



5G Scam: With 5G rolling out in some parts of the country, scammers have found a new way of conning people. According to a recent report by Check Point Software, scammers are posing as customer care executives from Vodafone, Airtel or Jio and offering assistance to unsuspecting customers in upgrading their 4G SIMs to 5G.Also Read – ‘5G Is Not Imported, Completely Indigenous’, Reveals Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The new phishing method works by sending customers phishing links that require them to enter personal or sensitive information such as bank passwords or OTPs and taking money from their account. Also Read – Reliance Jio 5G Services: Download Speed Touches 600 Mbps in Delhi. Deets Here

5G Scam In Cities Is Rising

A few days back, Mumbai Police has also informed their followers of a scam where the scammers were demanding money under the guise of helping them upgrade to a 5G SIM. Residents of the follwoing cities must be vigilante and take due precautions. Also Read – 5G Sim Fraud: Gurugram Cyber Polices Issues Advisory. Here Is How To Be Safe

  1. Mumbai
  2. Pune
  3. Hyderabad
  4. Gurugram

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Upasna Singh, deputy commissioner of police said that, a few people in the city have fallen prey to cyber fraudsters who duped them on the pretext of upgrading their SIMs to 5G services. “Since news of the 5G rollout in Gurugram came out, the number of these incidents has gone up. However, we have asked residents to be vigilant and to not share OTPs with any stranger,” she said.

5G FRAUD: HOW TO BE SAFE?

  • Be vigilant as fraudsters will first send a link to targeted users
  • The link will be ask  them to click on it to upgrade SIM services
  • As s0on as someone clicks on the link, one will be on aim mediate risk to loose money. The suspects get access to personal information including bank details and take control of the phone.
  • To report any cyber crime  call on helpline number – 1930
  • Cyber ​​Police blocked transactions worth ₹62.80 lakh in such cases
  • As soon as the person registers a complaint on the helpline number, the account to which their money has been moved will get frozen by the cybercrime unit.
  • The owner of the account will not be able to withdraw it. Also, the entire money withdrawn from the victim’s account will be returned to them,

Police said teams are visiting schools, colleges, universities, malls, bus stands, gram panchayats and other public places to spread awareness.

The 5G technology in India was formally launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 1. Consumers with a 5G mobile phone will be able to start using the service once certain technical steps are carried out. As of now, people can use 5G services at the same price as 4G but a new set of tariffs will be introduced soon, mobile companies said.





Source link

Previous article10 Ayurvedic Principles to Follow For Guilt-Free Festive Season
Next articleWestside collaborates for the Limitless Campaign with Sameera Reddy and Swastika Mukherjee
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677