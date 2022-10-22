These Cities Sound Alert. Here Is How To Be Safe

5G Scam: With 5G rolling out in some parts of the country, scammers have found a new way of conning people. According to a recent report by Check Point Software, scammers are posing as customer care executives from Vodafone, Airtel or Jio and offering assistance to unsuspecting customers in upgrading their 4G SIMs to 5G.Also Read – ‘5G Is Not Imported, Completely Indigenous’, Reveals Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The new phishing method works by sending customers phishing links that require them to enter personal or sensitive information such as bank passwords or OTPs and taking money from their account.

5G Scam In Cities Is Rising

A few days back, Mumbai Police has also informed their followers of a scam where the scammers were demanding money under the guise of helping them upgrade to a 5G SIM. Residents of the follwoing cities must be vigilante and take due precautions.

Mumbai Pune Hyderabad Gurugram

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Upasna Singh, deputy commissioner of police said that, a few people in the city have fallen prey to cyber fraudsters who duped them on the pretext of upgrading their SIMs to 5G services. “Since news of the 5G rollout in Gurugram came out, the number of these incidents has gone up. However, we have asked residents to be vigilant and to not share OTPs with any stranger,” she said.

5G FRAUD: HOW TO BE SAFE?

Be vigilant as fraudsters will first send a link to targeted users

The link will be ask them to click on it to upgrade SIM services

As s0on as someone clicks on the link, one will be on aim mediate risk to loose money. The suspects get access to personal information including bank details and take control of the phone.

To report any cyber crime call on helpline number – 1930

Cyber ​​Police blocked transactions worth ₹62.80 lakh in such cases

As soon as the person registers a complaint on the helpline number, the account to which their money has been moved will get frozen by the cybercrime unit.

The owner of the account will not be able to withdraw it. Also, the entire money withdrawn from the victim’s account will be returned to them,

Police said teams are visiting schools, colleges, universities, malls, bus stands, gram panchayats and other public places to spread awareness.

The 5G technology in India was formally launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 1. Consumers with a 5G mobile phone will be able to start using the service once certain technical steps are carried out. As of now, people can use 5G services at the same price as 4G but a new set of tariffs will be introduced soon, mobile companies said.