These companies were the top advertisers of IPL 2023

By: admin

Date:


New Delhi: Pan masala companies had a share of more than double of what they did in 2022’s BCCI-backed Indian Premier League advertising. Tobacco products makers accounted for a sizable 16% of the ad volume business in the 71 matches of the tournament as compared to last year’s 7%, said a new report.The report by TAM Sports, a part of TAM Media Research, said that during this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL) that took into account all the live matches, looked at the percentage share based on ad volumes.E-commerce gaming companies, which had about 14% in last year’s IPL, saw a decrease of 1% this year. Biscuits, aerated soft drinks and mobile phone service companies together accounted for about 24% of all advertisement categories. Kamla Pasand-owner KP Pan Foods and Dream 11’s Sporta Technologies together held a 37% share in the top advertisers this year. KP Pan Foods and Vimla Pasand owner Vishnu Packaging were the only advertisers to have a top 10 place in advertisers throughout the 71 matches during the season.A total of 96 brands advertised, on both regional and hindi plus english sports channels during the live telecast of the match and the only brand that advertised across the mediums was Dream11.

According to an earlier report the company had put out, it said that compared to the previous season, the number of film and sports celebrities saw a decrease of 21% and 12%, respectively. However, it also highlighted a 36% growth in ad volume for celebrity endorsements during the current IPL season. 

Updated: 31 May 2023, 01:00 PM IST



