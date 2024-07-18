Home

These Four Women Entrepreneurs Spearhead Change In Their Community With Their Successful Businesses – EXCLUSIVE

The inspiring journey of Myampi Devi, Bindu Kumari, Rabina Khatun, and Ananya Kumari tells the story of how the entrepreneurial power of women is shifting the narrative in rural India.

These four women entrepreneurs proved how resilience, creativity, and empowerment can transform lives in rural India.

New Delhi: Gone are the days when women were confined within the four walls of the house. Now in small villages, they are leading the charge in entrepreneurship, bringing big changes to their communities. Among these inspiring stories are those of Myampi Devi, Bindu Kumari, Rabina Khatun, and Ananya Kumari. They show us how resilience, creativity, and empowerment can transform lives in rural India.

Myampi Devi Brought Banking Services to Village

Myampi Devi’s story unfolds as a testament to resilience, ingenuity, and community transformation. She hails from an underserved village named Pali where every day poses new challenges. When she got married two years ago, there was more economic distress awaiting her. Her husband had to migrate to the city to find work while her in-laws could not earn enough from their farm.

Despite her knowledge of computers, her idea of bringing banking services to her village through a Common Service Centre (CSC) encountered scepticism from her family, urging her to prioritise domestic matters over entrepreneurial dreams.

Myampi’s life took a welcome turn when she crossed paths with Manju Devi Didi from the development design practice Transform Rural India (TRI), who introduced her to the Youth Hub—a supportive space for aspiring entrepreneurs like herself. It was here that she was mentored, upskilled, and guided to reach her goal with the help of financial backing.

Today, Myampi’s CSC Centre stands as a miniature bank in her village, aiding locals with digital tasks and more.

Speaking to India.com, she said, “My joy doesn’t solely come from my financial independence or personal success; rather, it stems from the increasing number of women stepping forward to collaborate with initiatives like Youth Hub, which holds the potential for transformative change in rural areas.”

Bindu Kumari Launches Angel Cosmetic Store

Another success story from Jharkhand that solidifies that individual empowerment can catalyse positive shifts in a community is that of Bindu Kumari from Hohad in Dulmi, Ramgarh.

Despite her daily domestic duties, Bindu nurtured the dream of starting her own business. Noticing that there wasn’t a cosmetics store in her village, she took the help of the Geeta Devi-Youth Hub Manager, did some research, and made a strong business plan. With a financial grant of Rs. 30,000, her dream became a reality in April 2022, when she launched the ‘Angel Cosmetic Store’.

In the initial stages, Bindu encountered challenges, but her unwavering determination resulted in the gradual popularity of her store, drawing in more customers. “Now, most women in our village have access to affordable beauty products and other women-specific items. I’m also delighted to witness an increasing number of women from my village seeking advice on collaborations with organisations like TRI,” says Bindu.

Rabina Khatun’s Business Generates Rs 50,000 Per Month

Rabina Khatun from Gola, Ramgarh also exemplifies similar grit and determination. Previously assisting her father in his bakery, she longed to establish a similar venture on her own. Following the completion of TRI’s Accelerated Entrepreneurship Development Programme (AEDP) training and with the support of her husband and family, Rabina invested Rs 2 lakh into her business.

Further, she secured a loan of Rs one lakh from the Youth Hub through RangDe, a peer-to-peer lending platform regulated by RBI. Currently, her business generates approximately Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 per month.

Speaking to India.com, she said, “I am now confident that I can expand the business further, offering products at wholesale prices to my fellow villagers.”

Ananya Kumari’s Anmol Collection Tells A Success Story

Another beneficiary is Ananya Kumari, hailing from the small village of Sundar Nagar in Jharkhand, who had a teaching job but now owns her own business called Anmol Collection. She is now determined to expand her business through business strategies like wholesaling.

The Global Opportunity Youth Network initiative, supported by Standard Chartered Bank, implemented in Ramgarh, Jharkhand, and Barwani, Madhya Pradesh, has already benefited numerous young women aged 15-29 who are not in school, unemployed, or engaged in informal jobs. Their success stories underscore the impact of initiatives focused on regenerative development, demonstrating that concerted efforts can reach grassroots levels and empower rural women. The key to sustainable change lies in disseminating knowledge, skill-based training and inspiration through dedicated teamwork and the dispersion of equal economic opportunities.

The stories of Myampi Devi, Bindu Kumari, Rabina Khatun, and Ananya Kumari stand as beacons of hope and inspiration in rural India. Their journeys reflect the power of determination, innovation, and community support in overcoming challenges and fostering positive change.











