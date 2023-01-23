Home

These Roads Are Hotspots In Delhi For Deadly Crashes As Per Govt Report. Check List Here

There are 18 hotspots in Delhi that have been identified for large number of fatalities reported due to road accidents as per a report by the AAP-led government.

The report titled “Delhi Road Safety Report: Data to Action” stated the crash data over a three-year period.

As per the Delhi govt data, The areas which reported highest deaths due to road accidents are “Mukarba Chowk (19 deaths), Majnu Ka Tila-Outer Ring Road Stretch (16), near Signature Bridge (16), Azadpur Chowk (15), Punjabi Bagh Chowk (12), Nirankari Chowk (12), Burari Chowk (12), Seelampur Chowk (12 ), Ghazipur roundabout (10 ) and Shivaji Park Metro Station (10),” according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Other areas that reported highest fatalities due to road accidents include Seelampur Chowk with 12 deaths, Ghazipur roundabout with 10 deaths and Shivaji Park Metro Station with 10 deaths, among others, the report stated




