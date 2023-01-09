These Routes To Be Affected Today. Check Details Here

The road traffic in Delhi will be affected on Monday due to a religious procession that began on Sunday on the occasion of the 811th urs-e-mubarak of Sufi Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Ajmer Sharif.
The affected areas including Lodhi Road, Safdarjung Road, INA, Green Park, Hauz Khas, IIT Gate among others. “Lodhi Road, Safdarjung Road, INA, Green Park, Hauz Khas, IIT Gate, Adhcini Village, Dargarh MaiSahiba – 2 hours rest on Mai Sahiba Major stop on the day at Dargah Qutubddin Rahmat Tullah,” Delhi Traffic Police said in update.
“Traffic restrictions may be imposed on Lodhi Road, Safdarjung Road, INA Market, Aurobindo Marg via Hauz Khas upto Qutub Minar in Mehrauli on Monday. Similar restrictions on Tuesday on Anuvrat Marg, Andheria Mor Crossing and MG Road from Andheria Mor upto Aya Nagar border,” the traffic police said in their advisory.
The stretch in the Aurobindo Marg from AIIMS to Lado Sarai Anuvrat Marg will witness heavy traffic till 6 pm, the Delhi Traffic Police said.
Published Date: January 9, 2023 1:52 PM IST
