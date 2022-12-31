These Special Trains To Run Today For New Year Celebrations. Check Timings, Routes Here

The railways have announced special trains in Mumbai on Saturday to ease the travel of commuters for New Year celebrations.

These special trains wll run from the midnight of December 31, 2022 to January 1, 2023.

New Delhi: Special trains that have been announced for Mumbaikers on Sunday to ease their travel for the New Year celebrations. These special trains wll run from the midnight of December 31, 2022 to January 1, 2023. Both Western and Central Railways have announced special trains on several routes for New Year’s Eve.

Centrail Railways

Special train will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 1.30 hrs and arrive Kalyan at 3.00 am, the Central Railways said as per a report by Livemint.

Special train will depart Kalyan at 1.30 am and reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 3.00 am, it added.

On the Harbour line, special train will depart Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 1.30 am and reach Panvel at 2.50 am. and from Panvel, the train will depart 1.30 am and will arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 2.50 am.

Western Railway

The special trains include 4 in down direction from Churchgate to Virar, and 4 trains in up direction from Virar to Churchgate. The special local train timings on Churchgate-Virar route are: 1:15 am, 2:00 am, 2:30 am and 3:25 am. Meanwhile, the special local train timings on Virar-Churchgate route are: 12:15 am, 12:45 am, 1:40 am, 3:05 am.

“For the benefit of commuters on the occasion of #NewYear2023 , WR will run 8 special local train services during midnight of 31st December, 2022 and 1st January, 2023 which includes 4 in DOWN direction, from Churchgate to Virar and 4 in UP direction, from Virar to Churchgate,” Western Railway said in a statement on Twitter.

