These States To Get Heavy Rainfall For Next Few Days Says IMD Details Here

Weather update: The IMD, in its latest bulletin, issued a heavy rainfall warning for several states and UTs. It is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala from October 20 to October 22. Further, it is very likely over Karnataka and Lakshadweep on October 20. Odisha may witness heavy rainfall on October 23.

Conditions are very likely to become favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from some more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, some parts of Odisha, entire West Bengal and remaining parts of Northeastern States during the next 24 hours.

A cyclonic circulation lies over north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood and extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea during the next 12 hours. It is likely to move west northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression by October 22 morning over Central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm over West central Bay of Bengal.