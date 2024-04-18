These States to Vote in First Phase Tomorrow, Check Key Constituencies

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Here is the state-wise complete list of the constituencies where voting will be held tomorrow, April 19.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: These States to Go to Polls in First Phase Tomorrow, Check Key Constituencies

Lok Sabha Election 2024, Phase 1 Voting: The polling for the munch-awaited Lok Sabha elections will start from tomorrow. As the first phase of polling will be conducted in 102 constituencies across 21 states tomorrow. The polls will be conducted by ECI in seven phases and the result will be declared on June 4. Notably, this election will decide the next Prime Minister of the country.

Arunachal Pradesh: All 2 Lok Sabha Constituencies

• Arunachal West

• Arunachal East

Assam: 5 (of 14) Lok Sabha constituencies

• Kaziranga

• Sonitpur

• Lakhimpur

• Dibrugarh

• Jorhat

Bihar: 4 (of 4) Lok Sabha constituencies

• Aurangabad

• Gaya (SC)

• 39 Nawada

• Jamui

Chhattisgarh: 1 (of 11) Lok Sabha constituencies

• Bastar

Madhya Pradesh: 6 (of 29) Lok Sabha constituencies

• Sidhi

• 12 Shahdol ST

• 13 Jabalpur

• 14 Mandla ST

• 15 Balaghat

• Chhindwara

Maharashtra: 5 (of 48) Lok Sabha constituencies

• Ramtek

• Nagpu]r

• Bhandara – Gondiya

• Gadchiroli – Chimur

• Chandrapur

Manipur: All 2 Lok Sabha constituencies

• Inner Manipur

• Outer Manipur

Meghalaya: All 2 Lok Sabha constituencies

• Shillong

• Tura

Mizoram: 1 Lok Sabha constituency

• Mizoram

Nagaland: 1 Lok Sabha constituencies

• Nagaland

Rajasthan: 12 (of 25) Lok Sabha constituencies

• Ganganagar

• Bikaner

• Churu

• Jhunjhunu

• Sikar

• Jaipur Rural

• Jaipur

• Alwar

• Bharatpur

• Karauli-Dholpur

• Dausa

• Nagaur

Sikkim: 1 Lok Sabha constituency

• Sikkim

Tamil Nadu: All 39 Lok Sabha constituencies

• Tiruvallur SC

• Chennai North

• Chennai South

• Chennai Central

• Sriperumbudur

• Kancheepuram SC

• Arakkonam

• Vellore

• Krishnagiri

• Dharmapuri

• Tiruvannamalai

• Arani

• Viluppuram SC

• Kallakurichi

• Salem

• Namakkal

• Erode

• Tiruppur

• Nilgiris SC

• Coimbatore

• Pollachi

• Dindigul

• Karur

• Tiruchirappalli

• Perambalur

• Cuddalore

• Chidambaram SC

• Mayiladuthurai

• Nagapattinam

• Thanjavur

• Sivaganga

• Madurai

• Theni

• Virudhunagar

• Ramanathapuram

• Thoothukkudi

• Tenkasi SC

• Tirunelveli

• Kanniyakumari

Tripura: 1 (of 2) Lok Sabha constituency

• Tripura West

Uttar Pradesh: 8 (of 80) Lok Sabha constituencies

• Saharanpur GEN

• Kairana GEN

• Muzaffarnagar

• Bijnor GEN

• Nagina

• Moradabad GEN

• Rampur GEN

• Pilibhit

Uttarakhand: All 5 Lok Sabha constituencies

• Tehri Garhwal

• Garhwal

• Almora SC

• Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar

• Hardwar

West Bengal: 3 (of 42) Lok Sabha constituencies

• Coochbehar SC

• Alipurduars ST

• Jalpaiguri

Andaman And Nicobar: 1 Lok Sabha constituencies

• Andaman and Nicobar islands

Jammu and Kashmir: 1 (of 5) Lok Sabha constituency

• Udhampur

Lakshadweep: 1 Lok Sabha constituency

• Lakshadweep

Puducherry: 1 Lok Sabha constituency

• Puducherry







