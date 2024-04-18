These States to Vote in First Phase Tomorrow, Check Key Constituencies

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Here is the state-wise complete list of the constituencies where voting will be held tomorrow, April 19.
Lok Sabha Election 2024, Phase 1 Voting: The polling for the munch-awaited Lok Sabha elections will start from tomorrow. As the first phase of polling will be conducted in 102 constituencies across 21 states tomorrow. The polls will be conducted by ECI in seven phases and the result will be declared on June 4. Notably, this election will decide the next Prime Minister of the country.
Arunachal Pradesh: All 2 Lok Sabha Constituencies
• Arunachal West
• Arunachal East
Assam: 5 (of 14) Lok Sabha constituencies
• Kaziranga
• Sonitpur
• Lakhimpur
• Dibrugarh
• Jorhat
Bihar: 4 (of 4) Lok Sabha constituencies
• Aurangabad
• Gaya (SC)
• 39 Nawada
• Jamui
Chhattisgarh: 1 (of 11) Lok Sabha constituencies
• Bastar
Madhya Pradesh: 6 (of 29) Lok Sabha constituencies
• Sidhi
• 12 Shahdol ST
• 13 Jabalpur
• 14 Mandla ST
• 15 Balaghat
• Chhindwara
Maharashtra: 5 (of 48) Lok Sabha constituencies
• Ramtek
• Nagpu]r
• Bhandara – Gondiya
• Gadchiroli – Chimur
• Chandrapur
Manipur: All 2 Lok Sabha constituencies
• Inner Manipur
• Outer Manipur
Meghalaya: All 2 Lok Sabha constituencies
• Shillong
• Tura
Mizoram: 1 Lok Sabha constituency
• Mizoram
Nagaland: 1 Lok Sabha constituencies
• Nagaland
Rajasthan: 12 (of 25) Lok Sabha constituencies
• Ganganagar
• Bikaner
• Churu
• Jhunjhunu
• Sikar
• Jaipur Rural
• Jaipur
• Alwar
• Bharatpur
• Karauli-Dholpur
• Dausa
• Nagaur
Sikkim: 1 Lok Sabha constituency
• Sikkim
Tamil Nadu: All 39 Lok Sabha constituencies
• Tiruvallur SC
• Chennai North
• Chennai South
• Chennai Central
• Sriperumbudur
• Kancheepuram SC
• Arakkonam
• Vellore
• Krishnagiri
• Dharmapuri
• Tiruvannamalai
• Arani
• Viluppuram SC
• Kallakurichi
• Salem
• Namakkal
• Erode
• Tiruppur
• Nilgiris SC
• Coimbatore
• Pollachi
• Dindigul
• Karur
• Tiruchirappalli
• Perambalur
• Cuddalore
• Chidambaram SC
• Mayiladuthurai
• Nagapattinam
• Thanjavur
• Sivaganga
• Madurai
• Theni
• Virudhunagar
• Ramanathapuram
• Thoothukkudi
• Tenkasi SC
• Tirunelveli
• Kanniyakumari
Tripura: 1 (of 2) Lok Sabha constituency
• Tripura West
Uttar Pradesh: 8 (of 80) Lok Sabha constituencies
• Saharanpur GEN
• Kairana GEN
• Muzaffarnagar
• Bijnor GEN
• Nagina
• Moradabad GEN
• Rampur GEN
• Pilibhit
Uttarakhand: All 5 Lok Sabha constituencies
• Tehri Garhwal
• Garhwal
• Almora SC
• Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar
• Hardwar
West Bengal: 3 (of 42) Lok Sabha constituencies
• Coochbehar SC
• Alipurduars ST
• Jalpaiguri
Andaman And Nicobar: 1 Lok Sabha constituencies
• Andaman and Nicobar islands
Jammu and Kashmir: 1 (of 5) Lok Sabha constituency
• Udhampur
Lakshadweep: 1 Lok Sabha constituency
• Lakshadweep
Puducherry: 1 Lok Sabha constituency
• Puducherry
