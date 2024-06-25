Home

From Darkness To Green Power: These Women Earn Their Livelihood Using Solar Energy

Indian women are using solar energy to earn their livelihood; let’s take a glimpse into their lives.

From Darkness To Green Power: Indian Women Earning Livelihood Using Solar Energy

Amid rising petroleum and coal costs, renewable energy, especially solar energy, is the fastest-growing power source. Undoubtedly, this green source will soon become the largest source of electricity and, ultimately, of energy. India has already started pushing itself to be the major producer of solar energy and yes it has achieved big in very less time. India will be the third-largest producer of solar power in 2023 in the globe and not only that, the country’s objective is to establish itself as a global leader in solar energy.











