NationalPolitics

These Women Earn Their Livelihood Using Solar Energy

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 25, 2024
0 103 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • From Darkness To Green Power: These Women Earn Their Livelihood Using Solar Energy

Indian women are using solar energy to earn their livelihood; let’s take a glimpse into their lives.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
solar energy
From Darkness To Green Power: Indian Women Earning Livelihood Using Solar Energy

Amid rising petroleum and coal costs, renewable energy, especially solar energy, is the fastest-growing power source. Undoubtedly, this green source will soon become the largest source of electricity and, ultimately, of energy. India has already started pushing itself to be the major producer of solar energy and yes it has achieved big in very less time. India will be the third-largest producer of solar power in 2023 in the globe and not only that, the country’s objective is to establish itself as a global leader in solar energy.





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 25, 2024
0 103 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

‘I Have to Serve The Public,’ Says Kangana Ranaut After Taking Oath as MP in 18th Lok Sabha Session

June 24, 2024

Tapan Kumar Deka Gets One Year Extension as Intelligence Bureau chief

June 24, 2024

CBI Takes Over 5 Cases of Alleged Malpractices in NEET-UG from Bihar, Gujarat and Rajasthan

June 24, 2024

On Emergency Eve, Scindia Shares PM Modi’s ‘Pledge’

June 24, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow