Arvind Kejriwal’s 1st Speech After Securing Interim Bail: ‘They Did Everything To Crush AAP’

Kejriwal, who walked out of Tihar Jail after 40 days in judicial custody on Friday night, was accompanied by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi minister Atishi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal delivered a fiery speech post his interim bail in the liquor policy case. Accusing Prime Minister Modi of targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Kejriwal raised concerns about a supposed agenda of ‘One Nation, One Leader.’ Asserting his stance against the BJP, he confidently predicted that the government formation on June 4 would not be led by them. Instead, he hinted at the INDIA bloc taking charge, with AAP playing a significant role in the governance. “It is my assessment that BJP is not forming the government on June 4… The INDIA bloc will form the government, and AAP will be part of that government.” He also singled out PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as engineers behind a power takeover within the BJP, referring to how the BJP changes chief ministers in many states before assembly elections to “clip their wings”. “If the BJP comes to power again, the first thing PM Modi will do is to change Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,” Kejriwal said.

“…Our Aam Aadmi Party is a small party, present in two states. But the Prime Minister left no stone unturned to crush our party and sent four leaders to jail simultaneously. If four top leaders of big parties go to jail, the party ends. The Prime Minister wants to crush AAP…PM Modi himself believes that AAP is the one that will give future to the country…”

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says “…Our Aam Aadmi Party is a small party, present in two states. But the Prime Minister left no stone unturned to crush our party and sent four leaders to jail simultaneously. If four top leaders of big parties go to jail, the party ends.… pic.twitter.com/srNOf88krZ — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2024

“I am coming straight from jail to you. It feels great to be with you after 50 days. I just went to Hanuman temple with my wife and CM Bhagwant Mann. Bajrang Bali’s blessings are on our party and us. It is by his grace that I am among you today…”

